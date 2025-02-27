Kannappa teaser: Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Prabhas unite for mythological drama [WATCH]

The much-awaited mythological drama Kannappa has unveiled its teaser, sparking excitement among fans. Starring Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Mohanlal, the film narrates the inspiring tale of Shaivite saint Kannappa. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, it is set for release on April 25, 2025

Kannappa teaser: Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Prabhas unite for mythological drama [WATCH] ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 8:35 PM IST

The highly anticipated film Kannappa recently unveiled its teaser at a grand event in Mumbai, generating excitement among audiences. The teaser offers a glimpse of Prabhas as ‘Divine Guardian’ Rudra and confirms Akshay Kumar’s Telugu debut as Lord Shiva. With a historical narrative centered around devotion and sacrifice, the film has already created significant buzz.

Akshay Kumar, expressing his thoughts on portraying Lord Shiva, shared that he initially had reservations about taking on the role. However, Vishnu Manchu’s strong belief in his ability to do justice to the character convinced him. He described the film as a powerful and visually stunning masterpiece and expressed his gratitude for being part of such a remarkable project.

Vishnu Manchu, who plays the titular role of Kannappa, conveyed his deep personal connection to the story. He mentioned that the film is more than just a project for him, as he has been visiting all the Jyotirlingas across India, strengthening his spiritual bond with the narrative. He also highlighted the significance of having iconic actors like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Prabhas onboard, emphasizing that the film’s message of devotion and divine strength is universal and should reach audiences worldwide.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar on 'Mahakal Chalo' song controversy: 'If someone misunderstands my devotion, not my fault'

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by M. Mohan Babu, Kannappa brings to life the extraordinary journey of Kannappa Nayanar, a revered Shaivite saint known for his unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva. The film, set to release on April 25, 2025, promises a blend of traditional storytelling and advanced technology to create a visually breathtaking cinematic experience.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

"Meri bhakti ko koi galat samjhe...": Akshay Kumar on hugging Shivling controversy

Akshay Kumar on 'Mahakal Chalo' song controversy: 'If someone misunderstands my devotion, not my fault'

Oscars 2025: Watch the biggest Hollywood awards live in India on THIS OTT platform NTI

Oscars 2025: Watch the biggest Hollywood awards live in India on THIS OTT platform

Sikandar Teaser: Salman Khan's fierce avatar fights for justice in this action thriller [WATCH] NTI

Sikandar Teaser: Salman Khan’s fierce avatar fights for justice in this action thriller [WATCH]

The Surfer trailer OUT: Nicolas Cage is back in a psychological thriller (WATCH) RBA

'The Surfer' trailer OUT: Nicolas Cage is back in a psychological thriller (WATCH)

Pankaj Udhas' last song 'Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum' OUT now - Here's where you can listen for free NTI

Pankaj Udhas’ last song 'Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum' OUT now – Here's where you can listen for free

Recent Stories

Himachal Pradesh faces snowfall and rain, avalanche warning issued in Lahaul and Spiti region dmn

Himachal Pradesh faces snowfall and rain, avalanche warning issued in Lahaul and Spiti region

Dating Facts: Here's why Indian singles choose concerts over coffee dates MEG

Dating Facts: Here's why Indian singles choose concerts over coffee dates

"It has potential for other countries to learn": University of Cambridge Business School professor lauds UPI dmn

"It has potential for other countries to learn": University of Cambridge Business School professor lauds UPI

Marathon’s Stock Surges On Record Q4 Revenue, Plans To Become The ‘Cisco Of Crypto’ – Retail Hopes Bitcoin Won’t Weigh It Down

Marathon’s Stock Surges On Record Q4 Revenue, Plans To Become The ‘Cisco Of Crypto’ – Retail Hopes Bitcoin Won’t Weigh It Down

Flywire Stock Gets A Price Target Cut From JPMorgan After Q4 Sales Miss: Retail Plays Contrarian

Flywire Stock Gets A Price Target Cut From JPMorgan After Q4 Sales Miss: Retail Plays Contrarian

Recent Videos

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Video Icon
Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon