Kannappa teaser: Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Prabhas unite for mythological drama [WATCH]

The much-awaited mythological drama Kannappa has unveiled its teaser, sparking excitement among fans. Starring Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Mohanlal, the film narrates the inspiring tale of Shaivite saint Kannappa. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, it is set for release on April 25, 2025

The highly anticipated film Kannappa recently unveiled its teaser at a grand event in Mumbai, generating excitement among audiences. The teaser offers a glimpse of Prabhas as ‘Divine Guardian’ Rudra and confirms Akshay Kumar’s Telugu debut as Lord Shiva. With a historical narrative centered around devotion and sacrifice, the film has already created significant buzz.

Akshay Kumar, expressing his thoughts on portraying Lord Shiva, shared that he initially had reservations about taking on the role. However, Vishnu Manchu’s strong belief in his ability to do justice to the character convinced him. He described the film as a powerful and visually stunning masterpiece and expressed his gratitude for being part of such a remarkable project.

Vishnu Manchu, who plays the titular role of Kannappa, conveyed his deep personal connection to the story. He mentioned that the film is more than just a project for him, as he has been visiting all the Jyotirlingas across India, strengthening his spiritual bond with the narrative. He also highlighted the significance of having iconic actors like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Prabhas onboard, emphasizing that the film’s message of devotion and divine strength is universal and should reach audiences worldwide.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by M. Mohan Babu, Kannappa brings to life the extraordinary journey of Kannappa Nayanar, a revered Shaivite saint known for his unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva. The film, set to release on April 25, 2025, promises a blend of traditional storytelling and advanced technology to create a visually breathtaking cinematic experience.

