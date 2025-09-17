Kannada TV anchor Anushree, who recently married Roshan from Kodagu, has resumed hosting shows within days of her wedding. She assured fans she “won’t quit anchoring” and will continue her vibrant presence on screen.

Kannada television’s beloved anchor Anushree has recently embarked on a new journey, tying the knot with Roshan from Kodagu. Despite widespread speculation about when she would get married, Anushree kept her wedding under wraps, surprising fans and media alike. Even after entering married life, the 38-year-old star continues to maintain her vibrant presence on television, proving that her professional commitments remain as strong as ever.

Back to Work Just Three Days After Wedding

Fans were curious about whether Anushree would take a break from her busy schedule following her wedding. Many speculated that she might go on a honeymoon before resuming work. Even on her wedding day, she was asked about her plans, and she surprised everyone by revealing she would return to work the day after tomorrow. Despite advice to relax and enjoy a few days off, Anushree kept her word and resumed her anchoring duties almost immediately.

Commitment to Anchoring Despite Marriage

Questions have emerged about whether Anushree plans to quit anchoring after her marriage. Responding to these queries, she said, “Just because I am going to light up someone else's home doesn’t mean I will quit my job. This same energy and enthusiasm will continue for a few more years. You will have to tolerate me for a few more years.” Her remarks reflect her dedication and love for her profession, as reported by NewsBeat Kannada.

High Demand for Anushree on Television

Anushree has anchored shows on multiple major channels, including Zee TV and Colors Kannada. She is a familiar face on several reality shows, where her quick wit and eloquence make her a favourite among audiences. Anushree herself has stated that she can discuss reality shows fluently for hours without any preparation, which explains why producers actively seek her presence on their programmes.

Cheerful Comeback on Screen

Anushree made a cheerful comeback, happily sharing glimpses of her personal joy, including wearing her mangalsutra, while showing that marriage hasn’t dimmed her energy or professional enthusiasm on the show.