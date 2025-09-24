'Manadhani,’ a soulful Kannada album song by Agnisakshi actor Shrikanth Ganesh, captivates fans with heartfelt lyrics, melodious music, and cinematic visuals. Produced by Purple Monk Tattoo and available on Monk Studio YouTube channel.

Bengaluru:The trend of Kannada album songs is steadily gaining momentum, and the latest release, Manadhani, stands as a testament to this growing popularity. Produced by Purple Monk Tattoo and released on the Monk Studio YouTube channel, the song blends soulful music, heartfelt lyrics, and cinematic visuals to capture the essence of love. Featuring a cast of young talents, the album impresses listeners with its fresh performances and musical creativity.

Shrikanth Ganesh: Director, Producer, and Actor

Shrikanth Ganesh has carved a niche for himself in the Kannada entertainment industry with his versatile performances across films, television, and short films. He has acted in notable films such as Shivalinga and Terrorist, where his impactful roles brought him recognition among cinema audiences. On the small screen, Shrikanth became a familiar face through popular serials like Agnisakshi and Gruhalakshmi, which showcased his ability to adapt to diverse characters and connect with viewers on an emotional level.

With Manadhani, Shrikanth has taken his passion for cinema a step further by not just acting, but also producing and directing the project. His decade-long career in the industry has shaped him into a well-rounded artiste who continues to experiment and inspire with his work.

Musical Composition and Lyrics

The music of Manadhani has been composed and programmed by Raghothama N S, with soulful vocals by Rajat Hegde. Prathap Bhatt penned the lyrics, which convey a pure and timeless love story. The song also features instrumental contributions, including flutes by Aditya Rajaram and veena by Nanditha KG, creating a melodious and immersive listening experience.

Cinematic Visuals and Production

Filmed in the scenic locations of Bengaluru, the Manadhani music video has been visually brought to life by DOP Shivashankara Noorambada, with crisp editing by Srujan Belli. The production team includes co-producer Mithun Bilimagga and associate director Bharath Berkana. Adding to the visual richness, VFX by Swaroop Bhat and DI support from Starry Lumiere Labs enhance the cinematic appeal.

A Celebration of Love

Manadhani is a heartfelt Kannada music video that beautifully celebrates love in its purest form. With touching lyrics, soulful melodies, and cinematic visuals, the song captures emotions that bring hearts together. The collaboration of talented young artists and seasoned creators makes Manadhani a standout addition to the growing wave of Kannada album songs.