    Kannada film producer Soundarya Jagadish passes away by committing suicide

    Jagadish has produced several films including ‘Snehitaru’, ‘Appu Pappu’, ‘Mast Maja Maadi’ and ‘Ramleela’.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 8:34 AM IST

    Kannada film producer and businessman Soundarya Jagadish passed away on Sunday after allegedly attempting suicide, according to police and those close to him. According to reports, the producer attempted suicide this morning at his apartment in Mahalakshmi Layout.

    Police said investigations are underway, and all due process will be followed. The late producer's friends informed the reporters that Jagadish died from a suicide attempt and was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Further investigation is undertaken to determine the cause. There were no health difficulties; we are unable to reveal the reason abruptly."

    Jagadish has produced several films including ‘Snehitaru’, ‘Appu Pappu’, ‘Mast Maja Maadi’ and ‘Ramleela’.

    Did Jagdish receive a bank notice?

    When asked if Jagadish received a banknote recently and whether that could have been the cause for him to attempt suicide? His friend replied that there was nothing like this. Shreyas stated that the police were promptly contacted, dismissing "misleading reports" that the death was caused by cardiac arrest.

    The suicide

    Soundarya Jagadish was discovered dead at his Bengaluru residence on Sunday morning. Police are treating it as a suicide and have filed a case of unnatural death, suspect the 55-year-old Mahalakshmi Layout resident committed suicide at 4 a.m.

