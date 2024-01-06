Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar joins cast of Ram Charan-Buchi Babu’s next, to play important role

    Shiva Rajkumar would play a key part in one of Ram Charan's forthcoming films with filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana. It will be the first time Ram Charan and Shiva Rajkumar will share a screen.

    Ram Charan is one of the most well-known actors in South Indian cinema who has appeared in some of the most popular films and has a large fan base across the country. His film 'RRR' received an Academy Award for Best Song, putting him on the global scene. 'Game Changer', his highly anticipated film, has received a lot of attention. Shankar is directing the film, but it is being delayed for a variety of reasons. Ram Charan will appear in a film directed by Buchi Babu Sana. According to recent speculations, a Kannada actor will also play a significant role in the film.

    Which Kannada actor is to be part of Ram Charan's next?

    According to speculations, Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar would play a key part in one of Ram Charan's forthcoming films with filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana. It will be the first time Ram Charan and Shiva Rajkumar will share a screen. Even though their families have known each other for a long time, Shiva Rajkumar has never appeared in any of Chiranjeevi's films. So far, no official word on his part or involvement in the film has been released.

    Shiva Rajkumar's upcoming projects

    Apart from that, Shiva Rajkumar will play an important role in Dhanush's 'Captain Miller'. It is commonly known that South Indian film fans admired and enjoyed his cameo appearances in films. His performance as Narasimha in Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' was also well-received by the public. Shiva Rajkumar has previously appeared in a song from Balakrishna's 'GautamiPutra Satakarni'.

    Ram Charan's upcoming projects

    After concluding 'Game Changer' in April, Ram Charan is slated to begin filming for Buch Babu's project. 'Game Changer' has been keenly anticipated by Ram Charan's followers. However, the film is constantly being postponed. It was previously reported that it will be launched in August 2024, however, it has recently been discovered that the release would be delayed until Sankranti 2025. The main reason is that Shankar has been filming 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan.

