    Who was Christian Oliver? ‘Indiana Jones’ actor who passed away in plane crash

    Christian Klepser, also known as Christian Oliver, and his two daughters, Madita and Annik, aged 10 and 12, were killed in a plane crash off the Caribbean island of Bequia.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

    Christian Klepser, also known as Christian Oliver, and his two daughters, Madita and Annik, aged 10 and 12, were killed in a plane crash off the Caribbean island of Bequia. 51-year-old Christian Oliver had a prolific career, appearing in famous films such as 'Speed Racer' and 'Valkyrie'. He most recently appeared in the latest 'Indiana Jones' film, making an enduring imprint on the entertainment business.

    The airplane crash

    The plane which was piloted by Robert Sachs took off from F Mitchell Airport on its trip to St Lucia. Tragically, the jet crashed into the Caribbean waters off the island of Bequia shortly after departure. According to one eyewitness, "The plane crashed - call the Coast Guard." Despite the efforts of fishermen and divers, all four bodies, including pilot Robert Sachs, were discovered.

    The reason for the crash is yet unknown. After takeoff, Sachs radioed the tower to report the problem, but communication was lost. The events that led to this heinous catastrophe are still being investigated.

    Christian Oliver's career

    Christian Oliver's influence extended beyond the screen. Bai Ling, his co-star, expressed her tremendous sorrow, calling Oliver a strong actor and a wonderful person. Just days before the tragedy, Oliver posted a tropical view on Instagram with the message, "Let love rule."
    'Forever Hold Your Peace', Christian Oliver's final film, will be released posthumously. 

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
