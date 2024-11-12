Pushpa 2: SHOCKING fee Sreeleela is getting for item song Kissik

Do you know how much Sreeleela is seeking for her dance performance in Pushpa 2? Please keep reading to learn how much she is being paid for the film starring Allu Arjun.

Fans are anxious to watch her bring fire and elegance to the song, especially following Samantha's classic Oo Antava in the first film. For Pushpa 2, actress Sreeleela has been cast in a unique item song.

According to sources, she is paid around Rs. 2 crore for her role in this song. Pushpa 2 will also include a famous item song, as director Sukumar is known for doing. Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor was considered, but when she allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore, the part was given to rising South Indian sensation Sreeleela.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance of "Oo Antava" from Pushpa: The Rise received widespread appreciation. According to reports, she cost around Rs. 5 crore for this three-minute song, demonstrating her stature in the industry.

When comparing the two, Samantha's compensation for "Oo Antava" was much greater than Sreeleela's claimed remuneration for the item song in Pushpa 2.

Before its release, Pushpa 2's theatrical, digital, audio, and satellite rights were sold for an astonishing Rs 1065 crore. The picture is slated to open in more than 11,500 theatres globally, making it one of the year's largest releases.

Latest Videos