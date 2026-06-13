Kangana Ranaut held special screenings for 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' attended by Haryana CM Nayab Saini and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. Gupta declared the film tax-free in Delhi. The movie also earned praise from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Haryana CM Attends Chandigarh Screening

Actor Kangana Ranaut attended a special screening of her film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' in Chandigarh on Saturday evening. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini also arrived at the screening to show support for the film. In visuals from the event, Kangana could be seen welcoming CM Saini with much warmth and regard. She also briefed him about 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'.

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Film Made Tax-Free in Delhi

In the past few days, Kangana Ranaut has been actively promoting her film, holding special screenings across the country. In a recent event, she attended the film's special screening in Delhi alongside the lead cast and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. During the screening, CM Rekha Gupta announced that 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' would be made tax-free in Delhi, a move aimed at encouraging wider public viewership. The Chief Minister also lauded the film for its cultural and social significance.

"Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a great film, and it follows a very relevant topic. The film states that dedication, service and patriotism are not just limited to those in uniforms. It is something that all the citizens of our country have within themselves. And when it matters the most, every Indian steps up to help the country. The real Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata are the citizens of our country. I would urge the public to watch the film. I would like to announce that the Delhi government will make the film tax-free in the city so that every citizen is able to watch Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata," CM Gupta said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Lauds Film's Realism

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also attended the grand premiere of the film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' in Mumbai and lauded the movie for its realistic portrayal of the bravery displayed by nurses at Mumbai's Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks. "The film 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' evokes memories of the past. I was in Mumbai when the terrorist attacks took place; after striking VT Station, the terrorists entered Cama Hospital. The film realistically portrays the immense courage shown by the nurses there as they worked to save lives," the Union Minister told reporters.

About the Film: A Tribute to Unsung Heroes

Headlined by Kangana, the film shifts the spotlight from celebrated heroes to nurses and ward boys who emerged as silent saviours during one of India's darkest chapters. Inspired by real-life incidents, the film highlights the indispensable role played by healthcare workers and support staff, underscoring how the system would struggle to function without their selfless service and dedication. (ANI)