    Kangana Ranaut slams an Indian publication, claims, 'Tumhari politics, politics hamari politics bigotry'

    The Bollywood star and fashion icon Kangana Ranaut made her come back on the microblogging site Twitter. In a recent interactive session, Kangana Ranaut targeted an Indian publication that hailed Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Pathaan as a battle. She warned, 'Tumhari politics, politics hamari politics bigotry'.

    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut is back on the popular microblogging platform Twitter again. Her upcoming films include Emergency and Tejas. Emergency is an upcoming biopic film based on the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the 1971 emergency situation. The film has an ensemble star cast with national-award winner Kangana herself as Indira Gandhi, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhry, Shreyas Talpade, and several others in key roles.

    In a recent interactive session with her fans on Twitter after her account got restored by Twitter, Kangana Ranaut interacted with her fans. In the same session, she expressed her opinions and views on the SRK starrer film Pathaan. Kangana slammed the makers. Also, responding to a question by a fan, she wrote, "Warning: If film industry does not want to bear the brunt of political propaganda than they should condemn such propaganda using their films, tum khelo toh game hai hum khelein toh shame hai, aisa nahi chalega bhai… baad mein mat rona hum toh artists hai abhi se aukat mein raho."

    Kangana also added, "If success of Pathan is openly and shamelessly associated with success of Left Wing politics, which is associated with a party (congress), then why does the film industry cries foul if Right Wing ideology opposes them ? First decide whether films / art is political or not…cont".

    Kangana continued, added, "If yes, then fight opposition righteously aisa nahi ho sakta when you win toh you make films political and rub in our faces and when we win you cry foul and shame us by calling us RW bigots who are exploiting art for political agenda… logic ki maa bahen mat karo sudhar jao."

    She also retweeted an Indian entertainment publication's tweet that claimed Pathaan's victory is a battle. Kangana wrote, "There you go … battle for India and who are the two sides? Nationalists versus Anti-nationalists. BJP versus Congress. India versus Pakistan. Common man versus the privileged lot. Pandit versus Pathaan. Tumhari politics, politics hamari politics bigotry? Kamal hai yaar !!!".

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2023, 3:15 PM IST
