Kangana Ranaut's Tejas earns just Rs 5 lakh on November 1; movie is a box office disaster (Details)

‘Tejas’ box office collection Day 6: Kangana Ranaut's movie just earned Rs 5 lakh on November 1. The film earned a total of just Rs 5.15 crore, according to reports. ‘Tejas’ was written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

"Tejas," the aerial action movie starring Kangana Ranaut, has no sign of growth at the box office collection. It was released in cinemas concurrently with "12th Fail" by Vikrant Massey, which caused a box office collision. Positive word-of-mouth is helping '12th Fail' gain traction, while 'Tejas' continues to lose ground daily. It only made a total of Rs 5.15 crore on November 1. Kangana plays the air force officer Tejas Gill in the film "Tejas."

On October 27, the film "Tejas," directed by Sarvesh Mewara, was released in cinemas. No progress has been made on the movie since its premiere. 'Tejas' made around Rs 5 lakh on Wednesday, November 1. It is a significant decrease from the Rs 45 lakh it brought in the day before. As a result, India's total box office receipts are currently at Rs 5.15 crore. On November 1, however, "Tejas" had an overall occupancy rate of 8.39%.

Kangana had gone to X to implore viewers to see "Tejas" in cinemas rather than holding out for its over-the-top release. She captioned a video that she posted. "Even before Covid, theatrical footfalls were dipping drastically post covid it has become seriously rapid. Many theatres are shutting down and even after free tickets and many reasonable offers drastic footfall decline is continuing. Requesting people to watch films in theatres and enjoy with family and friends or else they (theatres) won’t be able to survive. Thanks (sic)."

The box office performance of Tejas is in line with the actress’ last four movie releases, which include Dhaakad, Thalaivii, Panga, and Judgementall Hai Kya. Before that, Manikarnika, which was released in 2019, a historical war drama, did average business at the box office.

However, there also followed four straight failures, which included Rangoon, Simran, and Katti Batti. With Tejas' disastrous box office performance, Kangana's fans are now placing all of their faith on her upcoming political drama, Emergency, which is slated for release in 2024.

About Tejas

Sarvesh Mewara wrote the screenplay directed the film "Tejas," while Ronnie Screwvala handled production. Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vishak Nair, Kashyap Shangari, Sunit Tandon, Rio Kapadia, Mohan Agashe, and Mushtaq Kak appear with Kangana.