    Karwa Chauth 2023: Parineeti, Priyanka, Katrina celebrate this occasion with stunning photos

    It was the occasion of Karwa Chauth, which signifies the married wives fasting an entire day for the longevity of their better halves and in Bollywood, it is not that much different. Making this Karwa Chauth 2023 more memorable and priceless moment for the bollywood divas, here is how Parineeti, Priyanka, Katrina and Kiara celebrated the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth with joy and happiness.

    Karwa Chauth 2023: Parineeti, Priyanka, Katrina celebrate this occasion with stunning photos vma
    While the 'Desi Girl' of Bollywood and eminent global icon Priyanka Chopra was away from her husband Nick Jonas this time in Mumbai as she celebrated the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth in India, Nick Jonas, who never fails to dish out the 'major' couple goals with his wifey Priyanka, posted a mesmerizing snap of his wife and global icon Priyanka who, looked captivating in a parrot green coloured Indian saree outfit and captioned it 'So beautiful, So elegant. Just looking like a wow!."

    ALSO READ: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are now married: Couple's first photo is out

    Recently married bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra gave the sweetest surprise to her fans by dropping the most mushy and cutesy 'couple' photos with her husband and AAP MP Raghav Chadha in a red heavy-embroidery-work traditional kurta and pyjama with red dupatta. Meanwhile, Raghav complimented her in a mustard colour kurta, brown half coat and white pyjama. She wished her fans a joyous Karwa Chauth. Her photos are irresistible. Her caption read, "Happy first Karwa Chauth, my love."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @parineetichopra

    Taking to her official Instagram handle, 'Tiger 3' fame globally acclaimed bollywood diva Katrina Kaif also posted a slew of most romantic and adorable photos with her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal to ring in the Karwa Chauth 2023. She looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a red and orange printed Indian saree, while Vicky Kaushal wore a white embroidered Indian kurta and pyjama. Her caption read, "Happy #karwachauth."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

    Taking to his official Instagram account, 'Shershaah' star Sidharth Malhotra dropped a lovely and romantic snap with wifey and actress Kiara Advani, who is happily celebrating the first Karwa Chauth festival with him, who also fasted for her. Kiara looked radiant and resplendent in a pink and golden work kurta. Meanwhile, Sidharth looked dapper in a maroon-coloured kurta in the photo. Sidharth's cutest caption read, "Blessed."

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan turns 58: King Khan treats fans with 'Jawan' OTT release with humourous promo [WATCH]

