    Kangana Ranaut on The Kerala Story controversy: "Anyone who feels attacked by the film is a terrorist"

    Team Newsable
    First Published May 6, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

    The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma, has been the subject of various disputes. The film, which was released in theatres on May 5, has prompted several debates regarding its historical mistakes, and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is the latest star to weigh in. She has always jumped on controversies and made headlines. We cannot expect her to be far behind in the case of The Kerala Story Controversy.

    About The Kerala Story:
    Sudipto Sen’s movie, ‘The Kerala Story’ is about Hindu girls being manipulated to convert to Islam, so that they fight for the cause of ISIS. The film is based on true stories. A petition was filed in the Supreme Court after the release of the film’s trailer saying it has “worst kind of hate speech” and is an “audio-visual propaganda”. Shashi Tharoor, MP from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram said that, what the film's makers are portraying is a “gross exaggeration” and “distortion” of the state's reality.

    Also Read: Sushmita Sen trains in martial art Kalaripayattu: 7 fitness lessons you need to learn from 47-year-old

    Kangana Ranaut expressed her strong opinion and support for the film saying, “I have not watched the film but a lot has been tried to ban the film. I read it today, correct me if I am wrong, High Court has said that the film cannot be banned. I think it’s not showing anybody in the bad light but only ISIS, right? If HC, the country's most responsible body is saying this, then they are right. ISIS is a terrorist organisation. It’s not like I am calling them terrorists, our country, Home Ministry and other countries as well have called them so.” 

    Kangana further said, “I am talking about those people who think it’s attacking them, not ISIS. If you think it’s attacking you, then you are a terrorist. Maine kuch nahi kaha bhai, ye simple maths hai (I don’t have to state anything, the maths is simple).”

    Also Read: Is Nushrratt Bharuccha dating Honey Singh? Actress reveals the REAL truth

    There were a lot of questions around the number of girls the movie claims to have been converted, which is 32,000. Sudipto Sen, the film’s director, and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah say they will stand by those numbers and not change anything.

    The film, according to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, perpetuates misleading misinformation. The trailer was then changed to reflect that the film is about three ladies.

