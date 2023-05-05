Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sushmita Sen trains in martial art Kalaripayattu: 7 fitness lessons you need to learn from 47-year-old

    Sushmita Sen posted a video of herself using a sword in combat. In preparation for her new series, Aarya 3, the actress has been practicing Kalaripayattu.

    The third season of Aarya is filmed in Jaipur when Sushmita Sen is there. The actress is recovering better than ever after having recently had an angioplasty following a heart attack. The actress has been working out hard for the action scenes in the series. She just uploaded a video to show off the Kalaripayattu training she has been through for her fans and following.

    Sushmita Sen posted a brand-new video to her social media accounts. The actress is shown practising with a sword in it. She is engaging in the Indian martial Art of Kalaripayattu. She strikes with her sword, appearing angry and savage. She captioned the post: “You are amazing, Sir #Sunil @cvn_kalari Huge love & respect for you and the Art of #kalaripayattu. Here’s to us & the preparation for #aarya3 #duggadugga #sharing #cherishedmoments #bts #aaryapromo. I love you guys!!!! (sic)” See the video here:

    In an earlier post, the actress mentioned that she had begun shooting for Aarya 3. The post read: “She’s meaner. She’s fearless. She’s back. Aarya season 3 resumes shoot. (sic)”. Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi developed the Disney Hotstar show as an official remake of the well-known Dutch crime thriller Penoz, which centres on a middle-aged woman and her fight to protect her family. In April, Sushmita Sen arrived in Jaipur. After arriving in the city, the actress broadcast an Instagram live as she went to the hotel.

