Kangana Ranaut has praised the 'Dhurandhar' franchise for reviving the Indian film industry. She lauded the Ranveer Singh starrer for its mass appeal, stating it reconnected with audiences and brought hope amid declining box office returns.

Actor Kangana Ranaut has credited the 'Dhurandhar' franchise for breathing new life into the Indian film industry, highlighting its mass appeal and relevance. She also praised the Ranveer Singh starrer for directly connecting with the audience.

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A second instalment in the franchise, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' released in March this year, touching several milestones.

'Film Industry Was Becoming Disconnected'

Speaking to ANI, Kangana Ranaut stated that the film has reignited the audience's interest, adding that the Indian film industry has been grappling with declining box office returns and shifting audience preferences. "The film industry, in a way, was becoming disconnected from the country. Audience participation had declined, studios were depleting, and people didn't want to watch these films anymore. South Indian films received a greater entry and much recognition, especially because of their culture-focused content and regionally relevant stories," Kangana said.

Noting the glorious box office collections of 'Dhurandhar', she added, "With such relevant films, people want to watch them. The country has identified such films. You can see how the film has done an amazing business as people wanted to see their own stories. Dhurandhar has revived the film industry and gave a new hope."

Kangana Lauds R Madhavan's Performance

The actor-politician also heaped praise on her 'Tanu Weds Manu' co-star R Madhavan for his work in 'Dhurandhar'. "Madhavan was terrific in the film. I have met Ajit Doval ji and he has got a huge personality. I think there should be an entirely separate film on Ajit Doval. Only then an actor would be able to do justice to his character. But Madhavan was very close. He is a very good actor," Kangana said.

'Dhurandhar' Franchise's Box Office Milestones

Dhurandhar 2 features Ranveer Singh in the lead role along with an ensemble cast including Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal. In the first part, Akshaye Khanna also played a pivotal role.

Among many feats, the film recently took the entire 'Dhurandhar' franchise to surpass the Rs 3000 crore mark, making it the first Indian film series ever to achieve this extraordinary feat. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Building on the momentum of the first film, 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge', which was released just four months after its predecessor, has taken things to an entirely new level. The Ranveer Singh-led action spectacle has turned into a box office juggernaut, amassing well over 1700 crore globally and continuing its dream run in several territories. (ANI)