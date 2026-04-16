After a history of public disagreements, actor Kangana Ranaut has praised filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, stating she is 'very appreciative of him'. She lauded his efforts to 'find himself' and recalled his support during the film 'Queen'.

Actor Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap were once at loggerheads on social media platform X over their contrasting views on several issues. And now it seems that Kangana has buried the hatchet, as she recently praised Anurag in an interview with ANI.

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Lauding Kashyap for not being afraid to try different things in his career, in able to "find himself", Kangana said, "He's sort of trying to find himself, which is not a bad thing. He doesn't come across as somebody who knows what he's saying and what he's doing. He's also acting, he's also doing films, he's doing many things. And I think sometimes in life, this kind of journey is also necessary (to find yourself)."

"He edited my film, 'Queen'. So he was very appreciative of me. And I'm very appreciative of him as well.... I don't have anything harsh to think about him. I see he is acting, he is directing, he is refuelling himself. And I think he will be able to do it. That's a lovely way to say it," she added.

Anurag Kashyap's Recent Projects

Kashyap was recently seen in a key role in 'Dacoit: A Love Story', which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh. The film follows the story of an angry convict who wants revenge on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him. As he plans to trap her, the story turns into an emotional journey of love, betrayal, and revenge. Shot in both Hindi and Telugu, the film's story and screenplay have been written by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo.

On the directorial front, Kashyap came up with 'Nishaanchi' last year. The film stars newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray in a dynamic double role as twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra. (ANI)