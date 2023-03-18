Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kamal Rashid Khan in trouble: Indore court issues arrest warrant in defamation case filed by Manoj Bajpayee

    Manoj Bajpayee filed a case against Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK, after the latter, in a few tweets in 2021, allegedly called him a drug addict.

    Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK in trouble: Indore court issues arrest warrant in defamation case filed by Manoj Bajpayee RBA
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published Mar 18, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

    The Indore district court has issued an arrest warrant against film producer-actor Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK for not remaining present in a defamation case filed against him by actor Manoj Bajpayee.

    Bajpayee filed a complaint against Khan after the latter reportedly labelled him a drug addict in a few tweets in 2021.

    On Thursday, the Judicial Magistrate First Class issued an arrest warrant against Khan and posted the next hearing of the case to May 10, said Bajpayee’s lawyer, advocate Paresh Joshi.

    Earlier, he said the court had issued bailable warrants against Khan for not remaining present before the court. Bajpayee stated in an application that Khan was aware of the case against him but was not appearing intentionally to cause delay.

    Khan’s lawyer submitted that the action against him should have stayed as he has moved to the Supreme Court.

    On December 13, 2022, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had dismissed Khan’s plea seeking that the defamation case against him be quashed. Khan’s lawyers had claimed in the High Court that one of the Twitter handles `KRK box office’, from which a tweet in question was posted in 2021, had been “sold” to one Saleem Ahmed in October 2020. He had never intentionally tweeted anything against Bajpayee, his lawyers had said. 
     

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
