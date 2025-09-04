The stray dog issue is back in the spotlight in Tamil Nadu after the Supreme Court’s order, sparking heated debates on TV and social media, with Kamal Haasan’s remarks adding fuel to the discussion

The issue of stray dogs has once again come to the forefront in Tamil Nadu and across other parts of India. The Supreme Court’s directive to regulate stray dogs and keep them in designated shelters has sparked an intense debate, dividing public opinion.

Recently, the subject was openly discussed on a popular Tamil television programme. Some participants, who voiced support for the protection of stray dogs despite the associated risks, drew sharp criticism and triggered strong reactions on social media.

Online Reactions Intensify the Argument

On digital platforms, many users questioned the selective outrage of those defending stray dogs. They pointed out that several individuals who now argue passionately against the removal of strays had previously remained silent during the forced eviction of indigenous communities in Chennai. According to them, it was ironic that the same voices ignored human rights issues but were now vocal about animal welfare. This contrast, they argued, has only deepened the debate.

Kamal Haasan’s Dialogue Resurfaces

Amid this heated discourse, a scene from Kamal Haasan’s film Aalavandhan has gone viral online. In the clip, his character reflects that one cannot easily harm a dog one has raised, but if the animal turns rabid, it may need to be killed. Netizens have interpreted this as a prescient comment on the present stray dog dilemma and have praised Haasan for highlighting the complexities of the issue long ago. The line, they claim, has now become symbolic of the broader social discussion.

Kamal Haasan’s Current Stand

Addressing reporters at the Chennai airport, the actor and Rajya Sabha MP also weighed in on the current controversy. He remarked that the solution to the stray dog problem was, in his view, straightforward. Drawing a comparison, he asked whether anyone had mourned the disappearance of donkeys that once carried human burdens, or whether there had ever been a collective movement to protect them. He argued that it was inconsistent to uphold the principle of saving all living beings only when the debate concerned stray dogs.