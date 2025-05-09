Superstar Kamal Haasan has postponed the audio launch of his upcoming film 'Thug Life' amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan at the borders. In a statement, the actor mentioned that the event has been "rescheduled" and the new dates will be announced later at a "more appropriate time".

Thug Life is one of the highly anticipated upcoming movies in the Indian cinema. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film marks the much-awaited reunion of the actor Kamal Haasan with the director after their previous collaboration in Nayakan (1987).

In a statement titled "Art can wait. India comes first", Kamal Haasan expressed his "solidarity" with the Indian Army, highlighting the need for "restraint" in celebrations (movie's audio launch) amid the rising tensions at the nation's borders.

While highlighting the importance of prioritising national interests over personal or professional endeavours, Kamal Haasan wrote, "Art can wait. India comes first. In view of the developments at our nation's border and the current state of heightened alert, we have decided to reschedule the audio launch of Thug Life, originally planned for the 16th of May."

The statement conveyed a sense of patriotism and solidarity of the actor with the nation's armed forces.

"As our soldiers stand firm on the frontlines with unflinching courage in defence of our motherland, I believe it is a time for quiet solidarity, not celebration. A new date will be announced at a later, more appropriate time. At this time, our thoughts are with the brave men and women of our armed forces who stand vigilant, safeguarding our nation. As citizens, it is our duty to respond with restraint and solidarity. Celebration must make way for reflection," wrote Kamal Haasan.



The statement was issued by Kamal Haasan from Raaj Kamal Films International (a production studio founded by Kamal Haasan) from it's Instagram handle on Friday.

Kamal Haasan has co-written Thug Life with Mani Ratnam. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR (STR), and Sanya Malhotra. The film is slated to release in theatres on June 5, 2025.

Meanwhile, Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 has successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army said, "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs. Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force."

The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has played a crucial role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian assets on Thursday, according to defence officials. Officials added that both the Indian Army and Air Force have deployed the missile system along the Pakistan border.