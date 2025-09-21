Actor and politician Kamal Haasan has responded to the question of whether the crowds gathering for Vijay will turn into votes. Various parties have criticized that crowds do not necessarily translate into votes.

TVK leader Vijay has been campaigning every Saturday. Accordingly, he campaigned in Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur yesterday. Vijay listed the shortcomings in these two districts and strongly criticized the DMK government and Chief Minister Stalin for not providing basic facilities in these districts.

Will the crowds gathering for Vijay turn into votes?

In Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur, where Vijay campaigned, TVK cadres gathered in waves. DMK members were particularly shocked by the crowd that gathered for Vijay in Thiruvarur, considered a stronghold of the late former Chief Minister Karunanidhi. On the other hand, parties including DMK and Naam Tamilar have been stating, "The crowd gathering for Vijay is just a crowd to see an actor. This crowd will not turn into votes."

Vijay's crowd will not turn into votes

In this context, Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan met with reporters today. He was asked if the crowd gathering for Vijay would turn into votes. Responding to this, Kamal said, "Definitely not. This applies to all leaders. It applies to me. It applies to Vijay. For all leaders in India, just gathering a crowd does not mean it will turn into votes."

Kamal's advice to Vijay

Continuing, Kamal Haasan said, "Vijay should follow a good path. Move forward bravely. Do it for the people. This is my request to all politicians. If I were an ordinary citizen, I would say, 'Look at us too; do things for us. We will place you where you deserve to be.'"

Vijay responded yesterday

Vijay had responded yesterday to the questions from various quarters about whether the crowds gathering for him would turn into votes. In Thiruvarur, he asked, 'Friend. Just one doubt. Wherever I go, they say this is just a crowd, they won't vote. Is that so? Is this just a crowd?' In response, the TVK cadres chanted 'TVK TVK', which is noteworthy.