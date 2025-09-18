Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are reuniting on-screen after 46 years, thrilling fans as they confirm a long-awaited film collaboration, though the director's name is still under wraps.

A long-standing dream of South Indian cinema fans is finally coming true! Two of the biggest legends in Indian cinema — Universal Hero Kamal Haasan and Superstar Rajinikanth- are officially set to reunite on-screen after 46 years. Though speculation about this collaboration has circulated for years, Kamal’s recent confirmation has sparked fresh excitement among fans.

Kamal Haasan Drops a Big Update at SIIMA 2025

Speaking at the SIIMA Awards 2025, Kamal Haasan made the much-awaited announcement:

"If the audience loves our combination, that is our happiness. We have been trying to act together for many years, but it didn't work out. We are coming together soon. This will be a surprise for you."

He also addressed the long-rumoured rivalry between the two icons:

"There are no differences between us. These are all your creations. We never saw each other as competitors. We even tried to produce each other's films."

A Twist in the Tale: Not Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj?

For months, rumours hinted that Lokesh Kanagaraj might direct this historic project, especially after working with both stars separately in recent blockbusters. However, a new twist has emerged.

Rajinikanth, while confirming the film, added,

"We are going to do a film with Kamal, but the director is not yet fixed."

This statement has left fans curious, if not Lokesh, then who?

Reunion of Legends After Nearly Five Decades

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth last shared screen space in the 1970s, appearing together in over 20 films. After decades of individual superstardom, their reunion is being celebrated across social media platforms.

With the project officially in the works, all eyes are now on the official announcement, especially the name of the director who will helm this cinematic milestone.