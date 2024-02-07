Kamal Haasan joins hand with daughter Shruti Haasan for Lokesh Kanagaraj's next

Kamal Haasan, along with his daughter Shruti Haasan, is set to embark on a new cinematic journey under the directorial helm of Lokesh Kanagaraj. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as it's the first time Kamal Haasan's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), joins forces with Shruti Haasan, with Lokesh Kanagaraj steering the project.

The announcement came as a delightful surprise to fans, accompanied by an intriguing poster featuring Shruti Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The caption accompanying the post, 'Inimei Delulu is the new Solulu,' along with hashtags like #IdhuveyRelationship, #IdhuveySituationship, and #IdhuveyDelusionship, hint at the film's focus on relationships. This project marks Lokesh's second collaboration with RKFI following the immense success of 'Vikram' starring Kamal Haasan. The use of the term 'Relationship' in the announcement suggests that the film may explore nuanced interpersonal dynamics.

What elevates anticipation for this project is Kamal Haasan's dual role as a producer and father. While Kamal and Shruti have collaborated in various professional capacities before, this venture marks a significant milestone in their cinematic journey together. Shruti Haasan, known for her versatile performances and contributions to her father's films as a singer, adds further intrigue to the project.

In addition to this collaboration, Shruti Haasan has an exciting lineup of projects for 2024. Following her success in 2023 with hits like 'Waltair Veerayya,' 'Veera Simha Reddy,' 'Salaar,' and a cameo in 'Hi Nanna,' Shruti is set to star opposite Adivi Sesh in 'Dacoit,' promising audiences a thrilling blend of action and drama. Furthermore, she is slated to play the lead role in 'Chennai Story,' adding to the anticipation surrounding her upcoming ventures.

As for Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director's track record and upcoming projects have positioned him as one of the most sought-after directors in South India. Following the release of 'Leo' starring Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh's ambitious plans for the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, including sequels like 'Kaithi 2' and 'Vikram 2,' have garnered significant attention. However, with this recent announcement, speculation arises about the film's connection to the LCU and its potential as a standalone project. Additionally, Lokesh's collaboration with Rajinikanth further solidifies his status as a prominent figure in South Indian cinema, with fans eagerly awaiting updates on his forthcoming endeavors.