Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kamal Haasan joins hand with daughter Shruti Haasan for Lokesh Kanagaraj's next

    Kamal Haasan & daughter Shruti team up for Lokesh Kanagaraj's film. A family venture with RKFI, promising a fresh take on relationships

    Kamal Haasan joins hand with daughter Shruti Haasan for Lokesh Kanagaraj's next ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

    Kamal Haasan, along with his daughter Shruti Haasan, is set to embark on a new cinematic journey under the directorial helm of Lokesh Kanagaraj. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as it's the first time Kamal Haasan's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), joins forces with Shruti Haasan, with Lokesh Kanagaraj steering the project.

    The announcement came as a delightful surprise to fans, accompanied by an intriguing poster featuring Shruti Haasan and Lokesh Kanagaraj. The caption accompanying the post, 'Inimei Delulu is the new Solulu,' along with hashtags like #IdhuveyRelationship, #IdhuveySituationship, and #IdhuveyDelusionship, hint at the film's focus on relationships. This project marks Lokesh's second collaboration with RKFI following the immense success of 'Vikram' starring Kamal Haasan. The use of the term 'Relationship' in the announcement suggests that the film may explore nuanced interpersonal dynamics.

    What elevates anticipation for this project is Kamal Haasan's dual role as a producer and father. While Kamal and Shruti have collaborated in various professional capacities before, this venture marks a significant milestone in their cinematic journey together. Shruti Haasan, known for her versatile performances and contributions to her father's films as a singer, adds further intrigue to the project.

    In addition to this collaboration, Shruti Haasan has an exciting lineup of projects for 2024. Following her success in 2023 with hits like 'Waltair Veerayya,' 'Veera Simha Reddy,' 'Salaar,' and a cameo in 'Hi Nanna,' Shruti is set to star opposite Adivi Sesh in 'Dacoit,' promising audiences a thrilling blend of action and drama. Furthermore, she is slated to play the lead role in 'Chennai Story,' adding to the anticipation surrounding her upcoming ventures.

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor to replace Sai Pallavi in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana opposite Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know

    As for Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director's track record and upcoming projects have positioned him as one of the most sought-after directors in South India. Following the release of 'Leo' starring Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh's ambitious plans for the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, including sequels like 'Kaithi 2' and 'Vikram 2,' have garnered significant attention. However, with this recent announcement, speculation arises about the film's connection to the LCU and its potential as a standalone project. Additionally, Lokesh's collaboration with Rajinikanth further solidifies his status as a prominent figure in South Indian cinema, with fans eagerly awaiting updates on his forthcoming endeavors.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 10:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Janhvi Kapoor to replace Sai Pallavi in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana opposite Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know ATG

    Janhvi Kapoor to replace Sai Pallavi in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana opposite Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know

    Did Salman Khan meet Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' director Atlee for Dabangg spin-off? Here's what we know ATG

    Did Salman Khan meet Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' director Atlee for Dabangg spin-off? Here's what we know

    Shah Rukh Khan plays football with AbRam, Aaryan Khan at Mannat garden; video goes viral [WATCH] ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan plays football with AbRam, Aaryan Khan at Mannat garden; video goes viral [WATCH]

    Preity Zinta shares new picture of her twin babies Jai, Gia; celebs shower love ATG

    Preity Zinta shares new picture of her twin babies Jai, Gia; celebs shower love

    Miss Japan gives up crown after explosive revelations of affair with a married man - Social media erupts avv

    Miss Japan gives up crown after explosive revelations of affair with a married man - Social media erupts

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Woman dies due to alleged medical negligence after surgery in Kalpetta rkn

    Kerala: Woman dies due to alleged medical negligence after surgery in Kalpetta

    'It was a mistake to select Nirmala Sitharaman as MP from Karnataka': Congress MLA Laxman Savadi vkp

    'It was a mistake to select Nirmala Sitharaman as MP from Karnataka': Congress MLA Laxman Savadi

    Fighter box office: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika's film going strong

    'Fighter' box office: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika's film going strong

    BJP to protest against Karnataka Congres government in Bengaluru today vkp

    BJP to protest against Karnataka Congres government in Bengaluru today

    Money laundering case: ED conducts raids on properties linked to ex-Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat AJR

    Money laundering case: ED conducts raids on properties linked to ex-Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon