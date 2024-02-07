Janhvi Kapoor to replace Sai Pallavi in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana opposite Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know

In what seems to be a significant development in the casting of Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated Ramayana, reports suggest that Janhvi Kapoor is set to replace Sai Pallavi in the role of Goddess Sita. Tiwari's magnum opus has garnered immense attention since its announcement, particularly with the revelation that Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Raavan.

However, recent reports indicate a potential change in the casting of Goddess Sita. According to sources cited in First Post, Janhvi Kapoor, a popular actress from the current generation, is purportedly stepping into the role opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The decision allegedly stems from Tiwari's past collaboration with Kapoor in the film Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan, leading him to believe she is a perfect fit for the character. Despite no official confirmation from the filmmakers, speculation is rife regarding the casting decision.

Ranbir Kapoor is set to commence shooting for Ramayana soon, as reported by The Times of India. The filming will commence in Mumbai, with Ranbir expected to shoot for approximately 60 days before moving to London for further schedules. Notably, Ranbir has reportedly committed to a disciplined lifestyle, abstaining from alcohol, non-vegetarian food, and late-night revelries to prepare for his portrayal of Lord Ram.

In another casting update, veteran actor Sunny Deol has been roped in to play Lord Hanuman in Ramayana. Described as a casting choice "made in heaven," Deol's portrayal of the iconic character is anticipated to resonate with his image of strength and conviction. While Deol's appearance in the first part of the trilogy will be brief, he is set to feature prominently in subsequent installments, solidifying his association with the role akin to the legendary Dara Singh.

Furthermore, Lara Dutta is confirmed to portray Kaikeyi in the film, adding to the ensemble cast. Talks are reportedly underway with acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi for the role of Vibhishana, further augmenting the star-studded lineup.

Apart from Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor's slate of projects includes Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Speculation suggests Kapoor will portray a character with shades of grey in the film, adding depth to his diverse repertoire.