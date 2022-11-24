Why was Kamal Haasan in SRMC hospital? Read reports

Many reports suggest that Kamal Haasan was hospitalised in Chennai because of his health. The actor is reportedly back from the hospital after treatment.

Kamal Haasan was hospitalised in Chennai due to health issues. According to reports, the celebrity got a fever and was then sent to a private hospital in Chennai.

According to media reports, Kamal Haasan was hospitalised to the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) in Chennai on November 23. He reportedly went to the hospital for a routine checkup but ended up with a fever. He received treatment for the same condition. The 68-year-old celebrity had just arrived back from Hyderabad.

Earlier last week, Kamal made news when photos of him with his guru and filmmaker K Vishwanath went viral. The actor visited the filmmaker at his house in Hyderabad, and they exchanged photos over Instagram. Kamal could be seen in the photo showing Vishwanath his respect and thanks. "Met the master K. Viswanath sir at his house," Kamal said besides the photo when sharing it. Lots of respect and nostalgia.

Longtime friends K Viswanath and Kamal Haasan have worked together on various projects as both co-actors and director-actors. The two co-starred in a few movies, including Kuruthipunal, Mahanadhi, and Uttama Villain. Some of their finest collaborative works—some of which even became famous movies—were created while Viswanath directed Kamal. Sagara Sangamam, Swathi Muthyam, and Subha Sankalpam are a few of Kamal and Viswanath's career-defining films. Kamal's performance in Sagara Sangamam earned him the Filmfare Award for best actor.

Kamal has also been extremely busy serving as Bigg Boss Tamil's host. Along with filmmaker Shankar, he is now working on his forthcoming project Indian 2. Among the many problems surrounding the film were legal battles between Lyca Productions and Shankar. Red Giant Movies became the movie's new producer early this year, enabling work to resume after a protracted break.

