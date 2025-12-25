Shatrughan Sinha remembered former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary, sharing throwback pictures on X. The actor-politician called Vajpayee a 'mentor & father figure' and praised his excellent oratory skills.

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary, paying tribute to the late stalwart leader for his guidance and lasting impact on public life.

Sinha Recalls 'Mentor and Father Figure'

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna awardee Vajpayee, Sinha took to his X account to share a series of throwback pictures.

Along with the pictures, the actor-politician wrote a long note recalling Vajpayee as a mentor and a father figure. Sinha said he would always remember him with an "attitude of gratitude." "Sincere respects, floral prayers for Bharat Ratan, our former PM, #AtalBihariVajpayee whom I will always remember with an attitude of gratitude, as he was a mentor & father figure to all of us. His oratory skills were par excellence & are truly missed. Great memories to cherish. Profound regards to his family, well wishers & supporters. Long Live Ataji!," he wrote on X.

Top Leaders Pay Floral Tributes

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other senior BJP leaders paid floral tribute to the former PM at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in Delhi.

A Look at Vajpayee's Political Career

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and took the oath of office as prime minister three times. He was the face of the BJP for decades and the first non-Congress prime minister to serve a full term.

Vajpayee first served as prime minister for 13 days from May 16 to June 1 in 1996, then for 13 months from March 1998 to April 1999, and finally for a full term from 1999 to 2004.

He also served as India's External Affairs Minister in Prime Minister Moraji Desai's cabinet from 1977 to 1979. He passed away at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi on August 16, 2018.