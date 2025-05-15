Actress Kalki Koechlin has finally spoken out about the intrigue over her attendance at Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding, daughter of her former husband, director Anurag Kashyap. In an open interview, Kalki spoke about how to keep relationships going even after a split and why she did not think it was unnatural to be a part of Aaliyah's big day.

Kalki Koechlin opens up:

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap were wedded in 2011 but separated in 2015 after four years of being together. Even after their breakup, Kalki shared that her relationship with Aaliyah was still intact. She said, "So much time has passed. We have both moved on in our lives. It's just not that one person you know. It's all the people around them as well, especially in our industry."

Why Kalki Attended Aaliyah's Wedding

Talking to the YouTube channel Aleena Dissects, Kalki revealed that she simply couldn't break off with the people she met due to Anurag. She explained, "You don't suddenly break off links with all those people. There are 300-400 new people you know because of this partner you were with for six years. So, obviously, those connections are not suddenly going to vanish, so we will stay in touch."

Aaliyah was only 10 years old when Kalki got married to Anurag, and by the passage of time, they became close. Kalki stressed, "Aaliyah is a part of those people that have been in my life because of Anurag."

Navigating Post-Breakup Relationships

Kalki recognized that post-divorce, she and Anurag both required space from one another. She nonetheless remained in contact with friends and relatives in common. She said, “That's the wonderful thing you get out of breaking up—that there is a whole network of other people you have met because of that person.”

After Aaliyah married Shane Gregoire in December 2024, Kalki posted an emotional message on social media, wishing the newlywed couple "all the 'ishq, pyaar, and mohabbat' in the world (a la the theme of a thousand Bollywood movies)." Aaliyah replied warmly with, "Love you so much!!!"

Kalki's Life After Divorce

Since her break-up with Anurag, Kalki has progressed in her life. She is married now to Guy Hershberg and has a five-year-old daughter called Sappho. She still keeps valuable relationships from her previous life despite this change.