Kalki 2898 AD: Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan to have cameos? Here's what we know

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD has hit theaters, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Fans are thrilled with surprise cameos by Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda, who play pivotal roles

Nag Ashwin has confirmed that Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Deverakonda have cameos in Kalki 2898 AD, which released today, generating widespread buzz. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, the film has captivated audiences. Videos from the first screenings show that fans are thrilled with the performances, and the surprise cameos have added to the excitement.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

The trailers reveal Prabhas as Bhairava, a bounty-driven rebel, and Deepika as Sumathi, a pregnant woman carrying a baby prophesied to usher in a new era. Amitabh Bachchan portrays Ashwatthama, inspired by the Mahabharata, while Kamal Haasan plays the villainous Kali, intent on killing Sumathi’s child.

Fans have shared on social media that Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan’s characters are also inspired by the Mahabharata. Dulquer appears as Bhairava’s guardian, a role praised by viewers, while Vijay plays Arjun.

Nag Ashwin, in a recent Instagram Live session, expressed his gratitude to both actors for their contributions, stating, “Thanks to Dulquer, thanks to Vijay, they made our film bigger.”

Kalki 2898 AD has already sold over 1.9 million tickets across all languages in India, with box office predictions suggesting a Rs 100 crore-plus net opening domestically and potentially crossing Rs 200 crore globally. According to Sacnilk.com, the film sold over 1.5 million tickets in Telugu alone, earning over Rs 50 crore from advance bookings.

