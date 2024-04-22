Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Kalki 2898 AD': Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli react to Amitabh Bachchan's look as Ashwatthama

    Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda reacted to Amitabh Bachchan's look from his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. The actor plays Ashwatthama, son of Guru Dronacharya, in the film.
     

    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 9:56 AM IST

    Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan's look from Nag Ashwin's epic sci-fi dystopian film Kalki 2898 AD was revealed on Sunday, April 21. His actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, along with many of his admirers, were blown away by his performance as Ashwatthama, son of Guru Dronacharya, in the film.

    Abhishek reposted Big B's outfit from 'Kalki 2898 AD' on his Instagram story, along with the twinkle-eyed emoji. He also reshared the trailer showcasing Amitabh Bachchan's role in the film and tagged it, "THE BOSS!!!!" Abhishek also dropped fire emojis in the comments section of Amitabh's post.

    Also Read: 'Perumani': Official teaser of Malayalam film starring Sunny Wayne, Vinay Fort out; WATCH

    Shweta, who "cannot wait" to watch her father on-screen, wrote, "Just amazing," in the comments section of Amitabh's Instagram post. Her daughter Navya also reposted the teaser and her grandfather's look from 'Kalki 2898 AD' on social media. She captioned her post, "He's here."

    Navya, Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's daughter, also released the teaser and poster for 'Kalki 2898 AD', which stars Amitabh Bachchan.

    Amitabh Bachchan, 81, also released his character posters on his site, along with a statement about how his desire to release the teaser on his blog was not met. He wrote, "It did not open here and it has, I believe displayed at 7:15 pm on the TV channel .. but here no sight despite the request...well at times your requests are not followed .. or not been allowed to be followed...(sic)."

    However, the Bollywood star also said that working on 'Kalki 2898 AD' was a great experience. He wrote on Instagram, "It’s been an experience for me like no other...The mind to think such a product, the execution the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence..(sic)."

    Also Read: Top Indian true-crime documentaries to watch on OTT

    Santhosh Narayanan created the soundtrack for 'Kalki 2898 AD', which is produced by C Aswani Dutt and distributed by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film also features Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles.

    The filmmakers stated in January that the film will be released on May 9, 2024. However, there have been no updates on this for a long time.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 9:56 AM IST
