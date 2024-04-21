Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Perumani': Official teaser of Malayalam film starring Sunny Wayne, Vinay Fort out; WATCH

    Dulquer Salmaan released the official teaser of the Malayalam movie 'Perumani' starring Sunny Wayne and Vinay Fort today.

    First Published Apr 21, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

    The teaser of the Malayalam movie 'Perumani' starring Sunny Wayne and Vinay Fort has been released. The makers of the movie released the teaser on social media platforms. The film will hit theatres on May 10.

     

    Maju, who previously directed the highly regarded Appan (2022), which starred Sunny Wayne and Alencier in the key roles, wrote and directed it.

    The movie also stars Vinay Fort, Amal Rajdev, Deepa Thomas, Navas Vallikkunnu, Vijilesh Karayad, and Radhika Radhakrishnan. The film is produced by Firoz Thairinil and Une Vie Movies in collaboration with Maju Movies, the director's home production. Manesh Madhavan, a cinematographer who has won a state award, and Joel Kavi, an editor, and composer Gopi Sunder make up the technical team.

    The film is a fantasy drama about the village of 'Perumani', its inhabitants, and the events that occur there. The other crew includes Sound Design - Jayadevan Chakkadath, Lyrics - Muhsin Perari, Suhail Koya, Project Designer - Shamsudeen Mankarathodi, Sync Sound - Vaishakh PV, Production Controller - Girish Atholi, Chief Associate Director - Anish George, Production Executive - Harris Rahman, Project Coordinator - Anoop Krishna, Finance Controller - Vijeesh Ravi, Art Director - Viswanathan Arvind, Costume Designer - Irshad Cherukun, Makeup - Lalu Kootalida, VFX - Saji Junior FX, Colorist - Ramesh Iyer, Associate Directors - Shinto Vadakkera, Abhilash Illikulam, Stunt - Mafia Shashi, Stills - Serene Babu, Poster Designing - Yellow Tooth, P.R.O and Marketing - Vaishakh Vadakkeveedu, Jinu Anilkumar.

