Actor Kalidas Jayaram praised the Malayalam film 'Vaazha II', calling it a 'soulful watch'. He shared a detailed review on Instagram, regretting not seeing it in theatres and highlighting its emotional scenes and strong performances.

Actor Kalidas Jayaram lauded Savin SA directorial 'Vaazha II', describing it as a soulful watch of his life. He also expressed his regret about not watching the movie in theatres.

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From Hashir's scene with his mother in the first half to Alan's heartwarming gesture with his father in the second half of the film, Jayaram shared his unfiltered review on 'Vaazha II'.

Kalidas Jayaram pens heartfelt note for 'Vaazha II'

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor penned a long note about the movie.

Titled 'Vaazha 2', Kalidas Jayaram wrote, "I'm kicking myself for not watching Vaazha 2 in the theatres. I finally caught it on OTT, and I'm still sitting here trying to process how a film could move me this deeply. It's not just a movie, it's food for the soul. From the very first scene where young Hashir discovers his mom overfed his pet fish, I was hooked. That tiny moment set the tone for a film that is pitch-perfect in its direction, writing, and performances. But it was the second half that truly took my heart and stayed there."

He added, "That moment where Alan goes to hug his father, only for his dad to break it off saying, 'It's time for the flight, ' it was so real it hurt. It's that unspoken, restrained love we see in our own homes. Hashir telling his brother, "It's easy to get a bad name, but very difficult to get rid of it," is a line that will stay with me for a long time. The Alan-Ashna dynamic reminded me so much of my own relationship with my sister @malavika.jayaram. When he says, "Who else but me?" that's the essence of a sibling bond right there."

He also gave a huge shoutout to the lead cast and director of the film, which includes Hashir H Alan Bin Siraj, Ajin Joy, Vinayak V and Savin SA.

Take a look at the post here, View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalidas Jayaram (@kalidas_jayaram)

About 'Vaazha II'

'Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros' is a Malayalam-language comedy drama film directed by Savin SA (in his directorial debut) and written by Vipin Das. It is a sequel to Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys (2024).

According to the director, the movie has earned over Rs 200 crore worldwide. (ANI)