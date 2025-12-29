Kalankaval, starring Mammootty in a rare villain role, has been a hit at the box office. Fans eagerly await its OTT release on Sony LIV, bringing the action thriller to a wider audience.

Malayalam cinema witnessed one of its biggest hits this year with Kalankaval. Released on December 5, the film became an instant success, earning both critical acclaim and audience praise. The movie created a buzz even before its release, largely due to Mammootty portraying a rare antagonist role, while Vinayakan took center stage as the real protagonist. Early shows received positive reviews, and the film quickly soared at the box office, reaffirming Mammootty’s versatility as an actor.

OTT Release, Coming Soon on Sony LIV

Following its theatrical success, Kalankaval is now set for an OTT release on Sony LIV. The announcement comes 25 days after its theater debut, with a confirmed January release window. Although the exact date is yet to be revealed, fans can expect the film to reach a wider audience, including through dubbed versions in other languages. Sony LIV has already released the Hindi teaser to build anticipation ahead of the streaming launch.

Behind the Scenes: Mammootty Kampany and New Talent

Produced by Mammootty under his banner Mammootty Kampany, Kalankaval marks the directorial debut of Jithin K Jose, known for writing Kurup. The screenplay was co-written by Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar, with Wayfarer Films distributing the movie in Kerala. Cinematography by Faisal Ali and music by Mujeeb Majeed were praised, while the intense on-screen exchange between Mammootty, playing a serial killer, and Vinayakan, a special branch officer, became a highlight for audiences. This is the seventh film produced under Mammootty Kampany and adds another milestone to the actor-producer’s illustrious career.

With the OTT release on the horizon, Kalankaval is poised to reach a much larger audience, proving that Mammootty’s experiments with complex roles continue to resonate with viewers across platforms.