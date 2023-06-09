Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kajol surprises fans with Instagram and Twitter announcement

    Kajol shocked her fans as she took a break from Social Media. Her Instagram and Twitter go silent with all previous posts deleted. Know more details about same - By Amrita Ghosh

    Kajol surprises fans with Instagram and Twitter announcement [ATG]
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    In a surprising turn of events, Bollywood actress Kajol has made a decision that has left fans in so much shock and bewilderment. The beloved actress recently announced her temporary departure from social media platforms, leaving her followers both intrigued and concerned.

    Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a poignant post that hinted at the challenges she is currently facing. The cryptic message, against a backdrop of black, left fans wondering about the reasons behind her sudden hiatus. With no specific explanation provided, her devoted followers eagerly await further details.

    ALSO: 'Stardom': Shah Rukh Khan turns cheerleader for son Aryan Khan's debut show

    Known for her active presence on Instagram, where she frequently shares cherished family moments and nostalgic memories from her illustrious career, Kajol's absence has created a void for her fans. The comments section of her posts has been flooded with mixed emotions, with some expressing concern and urging her to take the time she needs, while others offer words of encouragement and support.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

    Speculation has also arisen among netizens, who are debating whether Kajol's departure from social media is a strategic move for her upcoming projects. The much-anticipated Indian adaptation of the CBS show, The Good Wife and Lust Stories 2, an anthology featuring renowned directors, have become subjects of intense discussion. Some believe her absence could be a well-planned promotional tactic to generate buzz and anticipation.

    As the news spreads, fans eagerly await Kajol's return, hoping for an explanation and longing to connect with their favourite actress again. In a digital world where connections get formed and stories unfold, Kajol's departure from social media has left an undeniable impact, highlighting her influence and captivating the hearts of her devoted fanbase.

    Kajol took to her Twitter handle and wrote a tweet. Her tweet read, "Taking a break from social media."

    ALSO: Malaika Arora's son Arhaan wears his mom's striped 'shirt' for their 'dinner outing'

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2023, 4:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here's how Vicky Kaushal's father Sham defeated cancer and emerged stronger - Read details (ATG)

    Here's how Vicky Kaushal's father Sham defeated cancer and emerged stronger - Read details

    Shanaya Kapoor stuns social media with velvety dance moves - WATCH VIDEO atg

    Shanaya Kapoor stuns social media with velvety dance moves - WATCH VIDEO

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan love story: The power couple celebrate their first wedding anniversary ATG

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan love story: The power couple celebrates their first wedding anniversary

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday' and 'Agent Game' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells why 'Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday' and 'Agent Game' are a must-watch

    Zeenat Aman's iconic Satyam Shivam Sundaram throwback photo sets Instagram ablaze (ATG)

    Zeenat Aman's iconic Satyam Shivam Sundaram throwback photo sets Instagram ablaze

    Recent Stories

    9 ways to save energy at home RBA

    9 ways to save energy at home

    Football Amid rumours of breakup, Cristiano Ronaldo showers his love for girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez osf

    Amid rumours of breakup, Cristiano Ronaldo showers his love for girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

    Odisha Train crash: 'Spooked' Balasore school, used as makeshift morgue, being rebuilt

    Odisha Train crash: 'Spooked' Balasore school, used as makeshift morgue, being rebuilt (WATCH)

    Mira road murder case: Accused Manoj Sane claims to be HIV+, says Saraswati was possessive AJR

    Mira road murder case: Accused Manoj Sane claims to be HIV+, says Saraswati was possessive

    Low pressure forms over Bay of Bengal; Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall anr

    Low pressure forms over Bay of Bengal; Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon