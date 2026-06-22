Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga celebrated 7 years of 'Kabir Singh' by sharing a clip of Shahid Kapoor on Instagram. Fans praised the actor and asked for updates on Vanga's next film, 'Spirit,' starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri.

Shahid Kapoor-starrer romantic drama 'Kabir Singh' has completed seven years since its release, and to mark the occasion, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared a special post on social media. The filmmaker took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone by sharing a fight sequence featuring actor Shahid Kapoor from the 2019 blockbuster. Along with the clip, Vanga wrote, "7 years of Kabir Singh." Take a look: https://www.instagram.com/p/DZ15B-FzGpo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

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In no time, fans flooded the comments section, revisiting memories of the film and praising Shahid Kapoor's performance. One fan commented, "Career Best Performance of Shahid Kapoor." Another wrote, "Waiting for Animal Park x Spirit." Several users also asked the director for updates on his upcoming film 'Spirit,' which stars Prabhas and Triptii Dimri.

About 'Kabir Singh'

Released in 2019, 'Kabir Singh' starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film was the Hindi remake of his Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy.' While 'Kabir Singh' emerged as one of the biggest box-office successes of the year, it also sparked debate, with some critics accusing the film of glorifying toxic behaviour and misogyny.

Vanga and Kapoor's Recent and Upcoming Projects

Vanga later directed 'Animal,' which was released in 2023 and featured Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri. The film performed strongly at the box office.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is currently seen in 'Cocktail 2,' which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark during its opening weekend, making it one of the few Hindi releases of 2026 to achieve the feat. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit 'Cocktail.'