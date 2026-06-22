Anupam Kher shared a heartfelt Instagram post for Mahesh Bhatt, reflecting on the director's influence. He posted a photo calling it a 'metaphor' for their relationship, stating he'll always be a student to the man who gave him 'Saaransh'.

Veteran actor and filmmaker Anupam Kher has shared a heartfelt message for filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, reflecting on the profound influence the director has had on his life and career. In an Instagram post shared on Monday, Kher described their relationship as one that continues to shape him decades after their first collaboration.

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Accompanying the post was a photograph taken in Kher's office last week. The black-and-white image features Kher and Bhatt together, with a small statue of Kher, created by an artist, positioned behind the filmmaker. The actor said the visual unexpectedly took on a deeper meaning for him. "I clicked this pic last week in my office. But never intended to write a post about this it," Kher wrote, adding, "Behind Bhatt Saab stood a small statue of me, crafted by a talented artist. I clicked the pic! And suddenly, the photograph became a metaphor."

A Lifelong Student

Reflecting on his journey in cinema, Kher said that despite the achievements he has accumulated over the years, he still sees himself as a student of the filmmaker who helped launch his career. "No matter where life takes me, no matter how many films I do, awards I receive, or milestones I cross, a part of me will always remain that small man standing quietly behind #BhattSaab," he wrote, adding, "Because some people don't merely give you opportunities. They alter the direction of your destiny. Bhatt Saab gave me Saaransh. He gave me BV Pradhan."

Kher credited Bhatt not only for giving him a breakthrough role in Saaransh but also for enriching his personal and intellectual growth over the years. "The greater gift was the privilege of knowing him," Kher wrote, adding, "Every meeting with him has been an invitation to think deeper, question more honestly, and look beyond the obvious. He has an extraordinary ability to strip away pretence and confront life as it is!! Beautiful, painful, contradictory, and yet profoundly meaningful."

The actor said their connection extends far beyond films and professional achievements, describing it as an enduring influence on his emotional and intellectual life. "Some relationships cannot be measured in years, films, or achievements. They become a part of your emotional and intellectual DNA," Kher reflected, adding, "Looking at this photograph, I felt gratitude. Not for a career. Not for success. But for the journey of learning that continues every time I sit with him. Bhatt Saab, I remain a student. And I am a richer man because you are in my life. THANK YOU!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Celebrating 42 Years of 'Saaransh'

In May, Kher celebrated the 42nd anniversary of the National Film Award-winning 'Saaransh'. In an Instagram post, he wrote, "42 YEARS OF SAARANSH! Today, I complete 42 years in the world of cinema and entertainment. Exactly 42 years ago, on 25th May 1984, my first film 'Saaransh', was released. What a journey it has been. Full of struggles, victories, failures, learning, laughter, tears, friendships, and unforgettable memories. But through all the ups and downs, "Saaransh" remains the most defining and iconic chapter of my life."

Expressing gratitude on receiving several opportunities from directors, producers, and a lot of love from the audience, the actor added, "I will forever remain grateful to the Universe, to all the directors, producers, writers, technicians, co-actors, and audiences who believed in me and gave me love through all these years. A very special and heartfelt THANK YOU to Rajshri Productions for backing a newcomer like me, and above all to Mahesh Bhatt Saab for having the courage and conviction to cast me in a role that changed my life forever."

Anupam Kher concluded by crediting 'Saaransh' for his achievements. "Whatever I am today is because of 'Saaransh'. From a small-town boy from Shimla to a man who got to live his dream for 42 years... I can only say GOD IS KIND! Har Har Mahadev!" he wrote.

Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, the 'Tanvi The Great' star will next be seen in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2,' the sequel to the beloved 2006 film directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The original film remains a fan favourite for its relatable storytelling and memorable performances. Kher also has other projects lined up, including the upcoming film 'Fauzi,' starring Prabhas. (ANI)