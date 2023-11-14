Kaathal – The Core: Mammootty, Jyothika suspense drama movie's trailer OUT

Mammootty, Jyothika starrer Kaathal- The core released the trailer on November 14. The film's screenplay was crafted by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, and it is produced by Mammootty under his production banner, Mammootty Kampany

The makers of the film "Kaathal: The Core," directed by Jeo Baby and featuring the legendary Mammootty and Jyothika, unveiled the highly anticipated trailer at midnight on November 14th at 12:30 AM.

Mammootty made the announcement on social media on November 13th, creating excitement among fans. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mammootty provided an update about the trailer release, stating, "KaathalTheCore Official Trailer Releasing Tonight at 12.30 AM." This announcement added to the anticipation surrounding the film.

On October 18, Jyothika's birthday, Mammootty personally revealed the movie, which is named Kaathal: The Core. The movie's distinctive poster shows Jyothika with a younger Mammootty in an unglamorous black-and-white photo. The Great Indian Kitchen's Jeo Baby will helm the film.

"Kaathal: The Core," a drama film, is the sixth directorial venture by Jeo Baby, renowned for his 2021 film "The Great Indian Kitchen." The cast features prominent actors Mammootty and Jyothika, along with Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani, and others. Notably, Jyothika makes a comeback to Malayalam cinema after a hiatus of 14 years.

The film's screenplay was crafted by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, and it is produced by Mammootty under his production banner, Mammootty Kampany. The music is composed by Mathews Pulickan, Salu K. Thomas handles cinematography, and Francies Louis takes charge of editing. With a notable cast and crew, "Kaathal - The Core" has been eagerly anticipated, especially given the success of Jeo Baby's previous work and the star power of Mammootty and Jyothika.