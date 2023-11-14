Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kaathal – The Core: Mammootty, Jyothika suspense drama movie's trailer OUT

    Mammootty, Jyothika starrer Kaathal- The core released the trailer on November 14. The film's screenplay was crafted by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, and it is produced by Mammootty under his production banner, Mammootty Kampany

    Kaathal- The Core: Mammootty, Jyothika suspense drama movie's trailer OUT rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 1:31 PM IST

    The makers of the film "Kaathal: The Core," directed by Jeo Baby and featuring the legendary Mammootty and Jyothika, unveiled the highly anticipated trailer at midnight on November 14th at 12:30 AM.

    Mammootty made the announcement on social media on November 13th, creating excitement among fans. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mammootty provided an update about the trailer release, stating, "KaathalTheCore Official Trailer Releasing Tonight at 12.30 AM." This announcement added to the anticipation surrounding the film.

     

    On October 18, Jyothika's birthday, Mammootty personally revealed the movie, which is named Kaathal: The Core. The movie's distinctive poster shows Jyothika with a younger Mammootty in an unglamorous black-and-white photo. The Great Indian Kitchen's Jeo Baby will helm the film.

    "Kaathal: The Core," a drama film, is the sixth directorial venture by Jeo Baby, renowned for his 2021 film "The Great Indian Kitchen." The cast features prominent actors Mammootty and Jyothika, along with Joji John, Jisshu Sengupta, Muthumani, and others. Notably, Jyothika makes a comeback to Malayalam cinema after a hiatus of 14 years.

    The film's screenplay was crafted by Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria, and it is produced by Mammootty under his production banner, Mammootty Kampany. The music is composed by Mathews Pulickan, Salu K. Thomas handles cinematography, and Francies Louis takes charge of editing. With a notable cast and crew, "Kaathal - The Core" has been eagerly anticipated, especially given the success of Jeo Baby's previous work and the star power of Mammootty and Jyothika.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 1:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hotness Alert! Kareena Kapoor is channelling her inner Queen in her latest Instagram photos RBA

    Hotness Alert! Kareena Kapoor is channelling her inner Queen in her latest Instagram photos

    Bigg Boss 17 SHOCKING update: Anurag Dobhal, aka 'UK07 Rider' demands makers for voluntary exit (Watch) RBA

    Bigg Boss 17 SHOCKING update: Anurag Dobhal, aka 'UK07 Rider' demands makers for voluntary exit (Watch)

    Is 'Jawan' director Atlee planning a film with Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay? Details here

    Is 'Jawan' director Atlee planning a film with Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay? Details here

    Michael Jackson's iconic Pepsi Ad jacket from 1984 sold for Rs 2.5 crore; read details RBA

    Michael Jackson's iconic Pepsi Ad jacket from 1984 sold for Rs 2.5 crore; read details

    'Pippa' makers issue apology after being criticized for AR Rahaman's version of Bengali patriotic song RKK

    'Pippa' makers issue apology after being criticized for AR Rahaman's version of Bengali patriotic song

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp rolls out new voice chat feature for large groups on Android iOS check details gcw

    WhatsApp rolls out new voice chat feature for large groups on Android, iOS

    First photos of mysterious cocaine found in the White House in July released; see pictures snt

    First photos of mysterious cocaine found in the White House in July released; see pictures

    ODI World Cup 2023, semi-final showdown: India braced for pressure against resilient New Zealand osf

    ODI World Cup 2023, semi-final showdown: India braced for pressure against resilient New Zealand

    Aluva rape and murder case verdict Timeline: From Crime to Capital punishment anr

    Aluva rape and murder case Timeline: From Crime to Capital punishment

    Amazon layoff Tech giant lays off 180 employees from gaming division gcw

    Amazon layoff: Tech giant lays off 180 employees from gaming division

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon