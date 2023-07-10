K-pop Septet BTS's anticipated documentary FILM to drop on this date

Grammy-nominated K-pop septet and globally prominent K-pop boy band BTS will release their documentary, BTS Monuments, in the second half of 2023. The documentary got announced last year and is already creating hype and buzz among netizens and BTS ARMYs.

Grammy-nominated K-pop septet and globally prominent K-pop icons BTS has managed to keep fans covered and cheered up in high spirits even as they are on a temporary hiatus from group activities because of their military enlistment responsibilities. While away, a lot of content has already got planned by the group and the label, BigHit Music. Last year the industry and BTS ARMYs were excited and thrilled after the news scoop of a collaboration between Hybe and Disney + got officially revealed and announced. Since then, many exclusive content related to BTS has already premiered on Disney +. The BTS documentary is also due for release.

In the second half of 2023, as per reports, the BTS documentary ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star’ is scheduled for release. The documentary will displays and exhibit the nine-year roller-coaster journey of BTS and exclusive unseen clips of their daily lives.

This original docu-series, which will premiere on Disney Plus, follows the remarkable journey of 21st-century pop icons BTS. In a press release, the synopsis for the documentary read, "With unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years, the series will feature the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members as they prepare for their second chapter."

The announcement got followed by a video by BTS members— RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, and Jhope. Jungkook and V. The BTS members are expressing how the documentary will show some unexplored, real and raw sides to their journey in a video shared last year. "It will be candid stories," said V as they announced the documentary.

While the date for the documentary release is not known as yet, several contents related to BTS, including the Road to D-Day documentary of Suga, Jack In The Box documentary of J-Hope, and Permission to Dance LA stage, are already available on the platform. Ahead of the documentary release, BTS dropped their first official book titled ‘Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS’ which includes many outstanding quotes and anecdotes by the members.

