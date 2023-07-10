Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai rain: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh enjoy monsoon as they return from Alibaug (PHOTOS)

    After Ranveer Singh posted a picture with his wife, Deepika Padukone, on Instagram on Sunday (July 09), the couple returned to Mumbai after spending time in Alibaug.

    Mumbai rain: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh enjoy monsoon as they return from Alibaug (PHOTOS) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 9:52 AM IST

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the most popular couples in town. Their social media PDA always impresses their admirers. Ranveer just celebrated his birthday, and his fans and friends congratulated him on social media. However, some of them expressed dissatisfaction after the actress failed to wish him on social media. Deepika celebrated his birthday with a happy Instagram post. Ranveer shared a sweet photo with his wife on Sunday night to thank everyone for their birthday wishes. After uploading the image, the pair was spotted heading to Mumbai after spending Ranveer's birthday in Alibaug.

    Also Read: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's actioner-thriller film's PREVUE date revealed; Know details

    Mumbai rain: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh enjoy monsoon as they return from Alibaug (PHOTOS) RBA

    DeepVeer fans exhaled with relief when they were sighted in the city on Sunday night. Deepika's failure to wish him on his birthday fueled speculation that things were not going well between them. However, after making a united appearance, the pair denied the charges. A paparazzi posted a video of Ranveer sitting in the front seat of his car. He is seen conversing with Deepika, who appears to be seated in the rear seat. The couple returned from Alibaug after a relaxing birthday party. Take a look at this:

    Fans were spotted going crazy about their appearance when the video was released online. A fan wrote, "Not me waiting for deepika to get out from the car." Another fan wrote, "Deepveer." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis. 

    Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on painful and 'longest' six months in an Instagram STORY

    Meanwhile, on Sunday, Ranveer took to his Instagram story and shared a black-and-white picture with his wife. The couple looked all things cute in it. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Thank you all for the loving birthday wishes."

    Ranveer Singh is presently preparing for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in which he co-stars with Alia Bhatt. The film, directed by Karan Johar, also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. On July 28, it will be released in cinemas. Deepika, on the other hand, is working on Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She also appears in the film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 9:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Hema Malini recalls being 'harrowed' after director's SHOCKING demand; Know details vma

    Hema Malini recalls being 'harrowed' after director's SHOCKING demand; Know details

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on painful and 'longest' six months in an Instagram STORY vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on painful and 'longest' six months in an Instagram STORY

    Is Selena Gomez reportedly dating 'The Bear' fame Jeremy Allen White? Know details vma

    Is Selena Gomez reportedly dating 'The Bear' fame Jeremy Allen White? Know details

    Vidya Balan opens up on her nostalgic childhood memory with Shilpa Shetty; Here's what she said vma

    Vidya Balan opens up on her nostalgic childhood memory with Shilpa Shetty; Here's what she said

    7 Transformative Books That Will Change Your Perspective Forever MSW EAI

    7 transformative books that will change your perspective forever

    Recent Stories

    Hema Malini recalls being 'harrowed' after director's SHOCKING demand; Know details vma

    Hema Malini recalls being 'harrowed' after director's SHOCKING demand; Know details

    Ayodhya Airport Update: Runway 90 percent ready, first flight may land in November 2023

    Ayodhya Airport Update: Runway 90 percent ready, first flight may land in November 2023

    Delhi rain: CM Arvind Kejriwal calls for meeting at Secretariat; rise in River Yamuna on agenda AJR

    Delhi rain: CM Arvind Kejriwal calls for meeting at Secretariat; rise in River Yamuna on agenda

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win 726 10 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prize money here anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-726 10 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prize money here

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on painful and 'longest' six months in an Instagram STORY vma

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on painful and 'longest' six months in an Instagram STORY

    Recent Videos

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Inside HAWS, the school that trains soldiers in mountain warfare

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon