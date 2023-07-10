Mumbai rain: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh enjoy monsoon as they return from Alibaug (PHOTOS)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are among the most popular couples in town. Their social media PDA always impresses their admirers. Ranveer just celebrated his birthday, and his fans and friends congratulated him on social media. However, some of them expressed dissatisfaction after the actress failed to wish him on social media. Deepika celebrated his birthday with a happy Instagram post. Ranveer shared a sweet photo with his wife on Sunday night to thank everyone for their birthday wishes. After uploading the image, the pair was spotted heading to Mumbai after spending Ranveer's birthday in Alibaug.

DeepVeer fans exhaled with relief when they were sighted in the city on Sunday night. Deepika's failure to wish him on his birthday fueled speculation that things were not going well between them. However, after making a united appearance, the pair denied the charges. A paparazzi posted a video of Ranveer sitting in the front seat of his car. He is seen conversing with Deepika, who appears to be seated in the rear seat. The couple returned from Alibaug after a relaxing birthday party. Take a look at this:

Fans were spotted going crazy about their appearance when the video was released online. A fan wrote, "Not me waiting for deepika to get out from the car." Another fan wrote, "Deepveer." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Ranveer took to his Instagram story and shared a black-and-white picture with his wife. The couple looked all things cute in it. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Thank you all for the loving birthday wishes."



Ranveer Singh is presently preparing for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in which he co-stars with Alia Bhatt. The film, directed by Karan Johar, also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. On July 28, it will be released in cinemas. Deepika, on the other hand, is working on Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She also appears in the film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.