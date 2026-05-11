Justin Timberlake took to Instagram on Mother's Day to post a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Jessica Biel, and mother, Lynn Harless. He called them 'the greatest women I know' and shared a series of family photos, including one with their two sons.

Justin Timberlake celebrated the special women in his life on Mother's Day by sharing a heartfelt tribute to his wife Jessica Biel and his mother Lynn Harless on social media, according to E! News. The singer-songwriter, who shares sons Silas and Phineas with Biel, posted a series of family pictures on Instagram along with a loving message. "The greatest women I know. Happy Mother's Day," Justin captioned the post.

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The pictures offered a glimpse into the couple's family life, including a photo featuring Justin, Jessica and their two sons together. Another image showed the couple posing for a selfie. Justin also shared a throwback picture with his mother Lynn Harless from his childhood days. Jessica later reshared the post on her Instagram Stories and reacted with heart emojis.

A History of Public Praise

Justin and Jessica, who got married in 2012, have often expressed admiration for each other publicly.

The singer had earlier praised Biel on Mother's Day, calling her "a superwoman who puts up with all the boys," and adding, "We love you so much," according to E! News.

In a previous Mother's Day tribute, Justin had also shared an Instagram Reel featuring moments from their family life. "You do it ALL. We love you so much. Happy Mother's Day," he had written alongside the video set to his song 'Mirrors.'

Recent Family Milestones

The couple recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in October 2025. Earlier this year, Jessica had opened up about celebrating Justin's 45th birthday. "I tried to spoil him. We filled the house with flowers and the kids made cards and we had a nice dinner with friends. It was perfect," she told in an interview.(ANI)