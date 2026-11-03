Justin Timberlake is launching a four-part Apple TV docuseries featuring Janet Jackson to revisit the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show controversy, alongside updates on his personal health struggles and recent professional projects.

Justin Timberlake to Revisit 2004 Super Bowl Incident in Docuseries

American singer Justin Timberlake is set to release a four-part tell-all docuseries on Apple TV in December, featuring singer Janet Jackson as a guest, with the project reportedly expected to revisit the duo's controversial 2004 Super Bowl halftime show incident, according to Billboard.

According to Variety, the docuseries is in the works at Apple TV, with Jackson among the guests. While further details about the project have not been disclosed, one of the topics expected to feature is the controversy surrounding the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, during which Timberlake exposed Jackson's breast during their performance. The incident subsequently became widely known as the 'wardrobe malfunction'.

Reflecting on Past Controversy

The development comes years after Timberlake publicly apologised to Jackson in 2021, acknowledging the difference in how the two artists were treated following the controversy, as per the outlet. In his public apology, Timberlake acknowledged his actions and the broader issues surrounding the incident. "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right," Timberlake wrote. "I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism," he added.

Legal Challenges and Health Struggles

Recent Legal Issues

Timberlake also faced legal trouble in 2024 when he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons. He later pleaded guilty to a lesser impaired-driving charge and was sentenced to 25 hours of community service, as per the outlet. Addressing fans during a concert on his 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour' shortly after the incident, Timberlake spoke about the difficult period he was going through. "It's been a tough week," he told the audience, adding, "I know I'm hard to love sometimes, but you keep loving me right back."

Health Diagnosis

After the tour concluded in 2025, Timberlake revealed that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease, describing the condition as physically and mentally debilitating, according to Billboard. In a statement, the singer opened up about the challenges he had experienced while performing and dealing with the condition. "Living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically," he wrote. "When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness," he added, according to Billboard.

Current Career Status

On the music front, Timberlake has not released an album since 2024, when his record 'Everything I Thought It Was' reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. He recently collaborated with Quavo on the song 'House Music', which was released in early October.

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