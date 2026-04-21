Justin Theroux is 'in heaven' after welcoming a baby boy with wife Nicole Brydon Bloom. The first-time dad shared his joy at a film premiere, calling it the 'most wonderful thing that's ever happened' to him, as the couple balances parenthood.

Actor Justin Theroux has opened up about embracing fatherhood, saying he is "in heaven" after welcoming a baby boy with wife Nicole Brydon Bloom, according to E! News.

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Speaking at the New York City premiere of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', Theroux shared his joy at becoming a first-time father. "It's so hard to even encapsulate what it feels like," he said, adding, "It's the most wonderful thing that's ever happened to me. I can't think of anything that tops it." The actor also revealed that both he and Bloom are eager to return home to their newborn, joking, "Soon as the credits roll, I'm out," as quoted by E! News.

A Joyful Surprise

The couple, who tied the knot in March 2025, made their first red carpet appearance since the birth during the premiere. Bloom had earlier announced the arrival of their baby boy on April 18, sharing that they are "so in love," as per the outlet.

Their love has only grown since they married during a star-studded wedding in Mexico, with Nicole previously sharing how she was pleasantly surprised to find out she was pregnant. "We weren't entirely planning it," the Paradise actress said during an appearance on Today in March, "but we were excited to start a family." And Nicole found herself laughing at Justin's reaction as he asked her how it had happened, according to E! News. "I was like, 'Well, I can walk you through it,'" she joked, explaining how she broke the news to the Leftovers alum over breakfast. "'It was a team effort.'"

On 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Theroux also spoke about his experience working on the film, praising co-star Emily Blunt for her humor. "She's a very deeply funny woman," he said, adding that her personality often makes him laugh even in serious settings, according to E! News.

Bloom had previously shared that the pregnancy was not entirely planned but came as a joyful surprise for the couple, who were excited to start a family.

The film's premiere marked a special moment for the couple as they balanced professional commitments with their new journey into parenthood. (ANI)