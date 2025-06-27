Image Credit : Getty

Naomi shocked the WWE Universe by winning the Money in the Bank briefcase. Now she holds the power to cash in on any champion whenever she chooses. While she came close last Friday, Nia Jax cut her off before she could challenge Tiffany Stratton.

With Stratton and Jax set to battle in a brutal Last Woman Standing Match, Naomi could find her golden opening. If either woman is left down and out, Naomi might walk out the new WWE Women’s Champion for the first time in seven years.