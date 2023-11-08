"Just looking like a wow": Ashley Graham joins viral social media trend at Ranveer's Singh's encouragement

A famous social media trend has recently taken the internet by storm, gaining tremendous popularity among users. Prominent figures in the entertainment industry, such as Deepika Padukone, KL Rahul, and Ranveer Singh, have enthusiastically embraced this trend, each infusing their distinctive style into the viral phrase, "So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow." The most recent addition to this viral sensation is the renowned model Ashley Graham, who, following her recent visit to India for a high-profile fashion event, revealed that it was none other than Ranveer Singh who encouraged her to participate. The unexpected crossover between Ashley Graham and Ranveer Singh left fans utterly captivated, generating a palpable buzz of excitement across social media platforms.

On the eventful date of Wednesday, November 8, international model Ashley Graham took to Instagram to partake in this viral trend. In a mesmerizing video reel, she gracefully recited the famous lines while adorned in an exquisite golden saree, showcasing her beauty with an elegant flourish. In the accompanying caption, she lightheartedly disclosed, " @ranveersingh told me to do it!!! just looking like a wow."

Ranveer Singh found the video highly amusing and left a comment "Hahahahahahahahahahahaha ! 🤣🤣🤣👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽 made my day"

Ashley Graham's video promptly ignited a tidal wave of admiration from her ardent fans, who couldn't help but shower her with praise for her breathtaking appearance and were thoroughly entertained by Ranveer's playful encouragement. The comment section overflowed with compliments, with one devoted fan fervently expressing, "you're definitely looking like a wow," and another enthusiastically declaring, "Obsessed with this look. You look stunning in a sari!!!"

The affection and admiration for Ranveer Singh were conspicuously evident, with a comment remarking, "@ranveersingh always giving us reasons to love him more," and a playful remark reflecting, "My worlds are colliding!" Notably, some enthusiasts even went so far as to encourage Ashley to explore the world of Bollywood, as one zealous fan fervently urged, "Dude, you gotta be in Bollywood, nailed it Ash! @ashleygraham."

For those who may not be familiar with the context, it's worth mentioning that Ashley Graham and Ranveer Singh both attended a recent fashion event in Mumbai. Ashley managed to turn heads with her dazzling golden saree, accompanied by an elegant cape. Her ensemble was further accentuated by a striking heavy neckpiece and a matha patti that gracefully enhanced her flowing locks. In contrast, Ranveer Singh, known for his distinctive style, made a striking appearance in a sleek black outfit during his runway walk. This star-studded event saw the presence of numerous other renowned celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and many more.

