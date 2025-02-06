Jurassic World Rebirth: Jonathan Bailey, Scarlet Johansson battle scary dinosaurs; set to release on THIS date

Universal Pictures has unveiled the thrilling first trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth, set for release on July 2, 2025. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film follows Scarlett Johansson’s covert operative as she navigates a dangerous mission involving rare dinosaurs, hidden secrets, and a fight for survival

Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 11:03 AM IST

Universal Pictures has released the first gripping teaser for Jurassic World Rebirth, the latest installment in the beloved dinosaur franchise, ahead of its scheduled theatrical debut on July 2, 2025.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, known for Rogue One, the high-stakes adventure boasts a star-studded cast, including Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, and Ed Skrein.

Set five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion (2022), the film presents a world where dinosaurs are no longer roaming freely but are instead kept in specialised biospheres. Among them, three rare species possess genetic material with the potential to unlock a groundbreaking medical breakthrough. Johansson takes on the role of Zora Bennett, a covert operations specialist assigned to retrieve this crucial genetic material. However, her mission takes an unexpected turn when she becomes stranded alongside a civilian family on a remote island hiding secrets that were never meant to be uncovered.

The film introduces a tonal shift from its predecessors, placing a stronger emphasis on covert operations and survival against unforeseen threats. Edwards directs from a screenplay by David Koepp, whose previous work on Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park helped shape the franchise’s early success.

Since its inception with Steven Spielberg’s groundbreaking Jurassic Park in 1993, the series has continued to evolve while remaining deeply rooted in the visionary sci-fi world of Michael Crichton. Spielberg joins Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer as an executive producer, while Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley return as producers.

Arriving three years after the conclusion of the Jurassic World trilogy, which featured Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard alongside Jurassic Park icons Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill, Jurassic World Rebirth is poised to carry the franchise’s legacy forward. Given that each of the trilogy’s films surpassed $1 billion at the global box office, expectations are high for this next chapter in the saga.

