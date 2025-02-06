Valentine's Day 2025: 'Chhaava' actress Rashmika Mandanna inspired 4 styles for V-Day date [PHOTOS]

Valentine's Day 2025: Tomorrow, 7th February marks the beginning of Valentine's Week. Planning for the perfect Valentine's Day dress with your boyfriend. Take inspiration from Rashmika Mandanna's wardrobe

Rashmika Mandanna slays the style game in this red top paired with this mauve pink skirt. She completed her look with minimalist accessories

Want to impress but also give boss vibes? Choose this red suit, pant set paired with black top for that much waited after office dinner date

Going to a cocktail party with your beloved this Valentine's Day? Check this red dress inspired by Rashmika Mandanna to make this heart skip a bit

Looking for some timeless Red gown for the special day? Take inspiration from Rashmika Mandanna wardrobe as she slays the look in this red off-should thigh-high slit dress

