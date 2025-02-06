Valentine's Day 2025: 'Chhaava' actress Rashmika Mandanna inspired 4 styles for V-Day date [PHOTOS]

Valentine's Day 2025: Tomorrow, 7th February marks the beginning of Valentine's Week. Planning for the perfect Valentine's Day dress with your boyfriend. Take inspiration from Rashmika Mandanna's wardrobe

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 10:21 AM IST

Valentine's Day 2025: Planning for the perfect Valentine's Day date night dress? Take inspiration from 'Chhavva' actress Rashmika Mandanna

article_image2

Rashmika Mandanna slays the style game in this red top paired with this mauve pink skirt. She completed her look with minimalist accessories

article_image3

Want to impress but also give boss vibes? Choose this red suit, pant set paired with black top for that much waited after office dinner date

article_image4

Going to a cocktail party with your beloved this Valentine's Day? Check this red dress inspired by Rashmika Mandanna to make this heart skip a bit

article_image5

Looking for some timeless Red gown for the special day? Take inspiration from Rashmika Mandanna wardrobe as she slays the look in this red off-should thigh-high slit dress

