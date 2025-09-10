The Smashing Machine, directed by Benny Safdie, portrays the UFC champion's career and personal struggles. It premiered at Venice to a standing ovation. Johnson praised Blunt's acting prowess, while Blunt highlighted Johnson's gentle nature.

Los Angeles [US]: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, who recently collaborated on 'The Smashing Machine', are full of praise for each other. During an interview at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, the actors opened up about their friendship and also about collaborating on the big screen. "We just became very fast friends, like an immediate secret language, which I think you feel with certain people that you work with," Blunt shared, as quoted by People. She further recalled a fond memory with Dwayne, stating that they opened up their hearts to each other during shooting in Hawaii, making her understand the 'Black Adam' star even more.



"He was so gentle and quiet and sort of contemplative and kind, just easy. Like, so lovely to be around, funny and quick, all these qualities," she said. Dwayne Johnson went on to call Blunt one of the "greatest actors" of the time and also his "best friend." "In order to go to the place we were going to go, you have to have love, and then you have to have trust. And the love and the trust then allow for vulnerability. We could not have done that without this love and trust and vulnerability that we have. I want to thank you, because you are the greatest," he continued.

The Smashing Machine at Venice Film Festival

