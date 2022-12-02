From Goodbye To Freddy and Qala: OTT Movies That Are A Must-Watch This Weekend

The last month of this year 2022, would be a treat for digital fanatics. This week, we take a look at the unmissable palette of films and series dropping on digital streaming platforms right from Freddy to Goodbye and Qala.

Image: Netflix, Disney + Hotstar/ Instagram

It is finally that time of the year when netizens and film connoisseurs get the best of an intriguing and compelling array of films and series on globally renowned streaming platforms. With only a few weeks remaining before 2022 ends, the best content in films and series, right from thriller, drama, romance, crime, and so on, will be available for viewers globally. Also Read: Who is Freddy? Kartik Aaryan's latest film character, the most eligible bachelor in town We all have seen how this year has been a mixed bag in terms of films in theatres. Nonetheless, the digital OTT world is ready to make the viewers hooked to their screens with compelling films like Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Freddy,' Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Goodbye', Babil Khan and Tripti Dimrii starrer 'Qala'.



Image: Netflix/ Instagram

Qala: (Netflix, December 1, 2022) Genre: Psychological Drama Plot: Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, 'Qala' is a psychological period drama thriller film. The film stars late Bollywood star Irrfan Khan's son Babil and Tripti Dimrii in leading roles. This film marks the debut of Babil into the B-town film industry. The film stars Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma, and Ashish Singh. The story of Qala is set in the late 1930s and early 1940s era within the film. 'Qala' is the story of a spunky young playback singer's tragic past life. It takes audiences deeper into twisted ways through which her tainted and painful past catches up with her. With a well-crafted storyline and brilliant performances with emotional undertones, the singer reveals her real self at the peak of her hard-won success. This spine-chilling thriller is a must-watch on our list. Qala is streaming now on Netflix.

Image: Netflix/ Instagram

Goodbye (Netflix, December 2, 2022) Genre: Black Comedy Family Drama Plot: Directed by award-winning director Vikas Bahl, 'Goodbye' is a well-made black comedy film featuring a dysfunctional family who does not know how to go about the archaic rituals as death happens in their family. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Sahil Mehta, and several others. With a perfect dose of drama, emotions, satire, comedy, and nuanced performances, 'Goodbye' makes all of us realize the importance of having a family in our lives. It teaches us to cherish them and not neglect them in any manner. This feel-good family-oriented film is a soul-stirring and unmissable one on the list. Goodbye is streaming now on Netflix.



Image: Disney + Hotstar / Instagram

Freddy: (Disney + Hotstar, December 2, 2022): Genre: Crime Thriller Plot: Starring Kartik Aaryan in the leading role, 'Freddy' is about the mind-blowing journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala. Dr. Freddy is a shy, lonely, and socially awkward person. Freddy is playing with his miniature planes. The only friend he has is his pet turtle named Hardy. Filled with unexpected twists and turns, a well-written storyline, stellar performances, and nuanced emotional undertones, Freddy will keep the audience at the edge of their seats. It also stars Alaya F. The film was directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Freddy is streaming now on Disney + Hotstar.

Image: Voot/ Instagram

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan S4: (Voot, December 2, 2022) Genre: Youth Plot: After a long wait of four years, the most loved onscreen couple Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor, are back with 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Season 4'. This show has had a massive fan following amongst youth from the time of its inception back in 2014. Over the past many years, it has gained cult status as well. This time, ardent #Manan fans would dive deeper into the journey of Manik and Nandini, who would promise a 'forever' to one another. But the story has a lot of unusual twists and turns alongside some new characters and strong performances, which makes this one a must-watch on your list. The main crux of this season is how the couple finally navigates their way through love, tackling the challenges of a rocky relationship and the many moods that come with being young and ambition driven. 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan S4' is streaming now on Voot.

Image: Zee5/ Instagram