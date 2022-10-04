Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jr NTR is all praises for RRR director SS Rajamouli on receiving standing ovation in Los Angeles

    Taking to Twitter, 'RRR' actor Jr NTR has written an appreciation post for his director SS Rajamauli after the latter received a standing ovation in Los Angeles recently. The duo's film starred actor Ram Charan in the lead role and was recently screened at the Biggest IMAX, Los Angeles.

    Jr NTR is all praises for RRR director SS Rajamouli on receiving standing ovation in Los Angeles SUR
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Oct 4, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

    SS Rajanmouli's magnum opus movie RRR was recently screened at the Biggest IMAX, Los Angeles, for the audiences to watch. The film received a massive response from western audiences, and director SS Rajamouli also got a standing ovation in the theatre. Jr NTR, who played one of the lead roles as Komaram Bheem in the movie RRR, reacted to this massive response and congratulated his director SS Rajamouli.
    Jr NTR has taken to Twitter to congratulate SS Rajamouli for impressing the international audience with his direction in the movie RRR. He tweeted by writing, "You deserve all the applause you're getting and much more, Jakkanna@ssrajamouli." 

     

     

     


    On the other hand, the movie RRR is predicted to be at the Oscars in 2023. According to Variety's Oscars 2023, the prediction list has RRR has two nominations. Both the stars of the movie Jr NTR and Ram Charan have been named on the Best Actors list. The team of the film RRR also wrote to the Academy Awards to consider RRR under all categories for the nominations. 

    ALSO READ: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share new pics from pre-wedding festivities
    Ram Charan's dad Chiranjeevi reacted to the probability of him and RRR winning an Oscar. He replied by saying it was a proud moment, as Chiranjeevi explained, "It's a proud moment for me. I am delighted. These days should come, and it wasn't easy back then. And it is not only because of Charan. It is because of collective effort. Director Rajamouli tried to hit the bull's eye and get attention. It even has the probability of Oscars, and it's a proud moment for me." he concluded. 
    The massive blockbuster movie RRR collected nearly Rs 1200 crore at the box office and received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. RRR was released on March 25, and even after months of its release, the madness for the film among the audiences remains the same.

    ALSO READ: BOLD and SEXY pictures: 10 times Esha Gupta flaunted her voluptuous body in black outfits

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2022, 10:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever new trailer hints at war for the ages (WATCH)-ayh

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's new trailer hints at war for the ages (WATCH)

    pro-wrestling WWE: Top former UFC star to be Special Guest Referee during Matt Riddle-Seth Rollins Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules-ayh

    WWE: Top former UFC star to be 'Special Guest Referee' during Riddle-Rollins 'Fight Pit' match

    Lacking Monday motivation Watch Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanons workout videos and kick start your week sur

    Lacking Monday motivation? Watch Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's workout videos and kick start your week

    Whats cooking between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Find out sur

    What's cooking between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski ? Find out

    Richa Chadha Ali Fazal dance to Ambarsariya on their sangeet watch the adorable video here drb

    Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal dance to ‘Ambarsariya’ on their sangeet; watch the adorable video here

    Recent Stories

    Who was Hemant K Lohia JK DG Prisons found murdered at his home gcw

    Who was Hemant K Lohia, J&K DG-Prisons found murdered at his home?

    Ponniyin Selvan box office report collections for Mani Ratnam directorial decreased by 50 per cent in Monday test drb

    Ponniyin Selvan box office report: Collections for Mani Ratnam’s directorial down by 50%

    Indian Railways update: 218 trains cancelled on October 4; check full list

    Indian Railways update: 218 trains cancelled on October 4; check full list

    Uttar Pradesh: Man playing Hanuman collapses during Ramlila, dies on stage - gps

    Uttar Pradesh: Man playing Hanuman collapses during Ramlila, dies on stage

    8-month-old baby among 4 Indian-origin people kidnapped in California AJR

    8-month-old baby among 4 Indian-origin people kidnapped in California

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon