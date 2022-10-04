Jr NTR is all praises for RRR director SS Rajamouli on receiving standing ovation in Los Angeles

Taking to Twitter, 'RRR' actor Jr NTR has written an appreciation post for his director SS Rajamauli after the latter received a standing ovation in Los Angeles recently. The duo's film starred actor Ram Charan in the lead role and was recently screened at the Biggest IMAX, Los Angeles.

SS Rajanmouli's magnum opus movie RRR was recently screened at the Biggest IMAX, Los Angeles, for the audiences to watch. The film received a massive response from western audiences, and director SS Rajamouli also got a standing ovation in the theatre. Jr NTR, who played one of the lead roles as Komaram Bheem in the movie RRR, reacted to this massive response and congratulated his director SS Rajamouli.

Jr NTR has taken to Twitter to congratulate SS Rajamouli for impressing the international audience with his direction in the movie RRR. He tweeted by writing, "You deserve all the applause you're getting and much more, Jakkanna@ssrajamouli."



On the other hand, the movie RRR is predicted to be at the Oscars in 2023. According to Variety's Oscars 2023, the prediction list has RRR has two nominations. Both the stars of the movie Jr NTR and Ram Charan have been named on the Best Actors list. The team of the film RRR also wrote to the Academy Awards to consider RRR under all categories for the nominations.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share new pics from pre-wedding festivities

Ram Charan's dad Chiranjeevi reacted to the probability of him and RRR winning an Oscar. He replied by saying it was a proud moment, as Chiranjeevi explained, "It's a proud moment for me. I am delighted. These days should come, and it wasn't easy back then. And it is not only because of Charan. It is because of collective effort. Director Rajamouli tried to hit the bull's eye and get attention. It even has the probability of Oscars, and it's a proud moment for me." he concluded.

The massive blockbuster movie RRR collected nearly Rs 1200 crore at the box office and received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. RRR was released on March 25, and even after months of its release, the madness for the film among the audiences remains the same.

ALSO READ: BOLD and SEXY pictures: 10 times Esha Gupta flaunted her voluptuous body in black outfits