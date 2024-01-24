Entertainment

Waiting for 'Fighter'? Here are 7 Bollywood war movies you must watch

Siddharth Anand directorial 'Fighter' starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan is releasing tomorrow. In the meanwhile here's a list of 7 Bollywood war movies

Lakshya (2004)

This film follows the journey of a young man who transforms from being aimless to finding purpose in life as he joins the Indian Army and faces the Kargil War

Border (1997)

A war epic based on the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It's known for its patriotic spirit and ensemble cast

LOC Kargil (2003)

A multi-starrer depicting the events of the Kargil War. It provides a comprehensive look at the various aspects of the conflict

Kesari (2019)

Inspired by the Battle of Saragarhi, this film tells the story of 21 Sikh soldiers who fought against an overwhelming number of Afghan tribesmen in 1897

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Based on the true events of the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army in 2016, this film is a gripping portrayal of military strategy and action

Haqeeqat (1964)

A classic war film based on the 1962 Sino-Indian War. It provides a poignant portrayal of the sacrifices made by soldiers

Tango Charlie (2005)

The film explores the challenges faced by Indian paramilitary forces, especially in insurgency-prone areas

