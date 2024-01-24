Entertainment

Who is Nishant Pitti? Is Kangana Ranaut dating EaseMyTrip co-founder?

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut sparked dating rumours by posing with EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti at the Ram Mandir opening.

Who is Nishant Pitti?

Earlier this week, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was launched in a grand ceremony. Kangana was one of the Bollywood stars who attended the launch.

Nishant Pitti co-founded the online travel platform EaseMyTrip in the early 2000s. The platform is one of the most popular air travel booking websites.

Fortune India reported in 2023 that the platform has a ‘gross booking revenue of ₹3,716 crore and PAT of Rs 106 crore in FY22.’

With this, he was named in the 40 Under 40 list by the platform. Besides this, he has also been a co-producer in Bollywood. 

Emergency

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming film, Emergency. She is acting and directing the film.

