Josh with Alive India Band-E-Mataram bought a grand celebration of music, unity and talent

Bangalore was swept off its feet by a musical extravaganza like no other as "Alive India Band-E-Mataram," Bangalore's Biggest Ever Battle of Bands happened on the 15th of Aug in Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru.

Josh is one of India's most famous short video-making app which has given a platform to several creators across the country to connect with their audience. In its recent collaboration with Alive India, they set a musical festival like none other.

The event was successful with an exceptional lineup of handpicked talents from diverse genres and languages, the event was a celebration of outstanding musicianship, unity, and the power of music to change lives. The unique event brought together free-spirited organizations, media partners, and India's legendary independent acts including Indian Ocean, Agnee, Zubeen Garg, and Aurko to amplify the impact.

With a noble mission of "Changing Lives through Music," Alive India Music Foundation is a pioneer in promoting sustainable careers and livelihoods for India's outstanding musicians and bands. The initiative offered a transformative journey that included stay, food, shelter, and life skill training, all at no cost, to empower musicians in building a steady music career.

The 4 Iconic Judges Of Alive India Band-E-Mataram who graced the event were:

1) Zubeen Garg: A Melodic Maestro With A Cult Following Zubeen Garg, An Iconic Superstar Hailing From Assam And The Entire North East, Stands As A Beacon Of Musical Brilliance. His Contribution Encompasses Over 35,000 Songs, Spanning Both Film And Non-Film Domains.

2) Rahul Ram: Crafting Melodies, Advocating Change Rahul Ram, A Founding Member Of The Legendary Indian Ocean Band, Has Not Only Shaped Musical Landscapes But Also Advocated For Social Change Through His Artistry. Representing India On The Global Stage, Indian Ocean's Melodies Have Resonated Across Borders.

3) Agnee: Cultivating Iconic Sounds And Melodies Agnee, A Revered Name In The World Of Indie Rock, Has Captured Hearts With Their Original, Hummable Tunes. Founded By Mohan And Koco. With Over 50 Singles Released And A Slew Of Awards Under Their Belt, Agnee Continues To Redefine The Indie Rock Scene.

4) Supratik Ghosh: Pioneering The Movement Supratik Ghosh - Sg ,- The Founder & Lead Singer Of Bangalore's Cherished Band Aurko, Ruling Heart Of People For The Last 23 Years - 2000 - 2023 . Supratiek Has Been A Driving Force Behind The Alive India Concert Series.His Vision Has Provided A Platform For Musical Collaborations And Creativity.

What Sets Alive India Band-E-Mataram Apart:

A platform to discover and showcase emerging bands from colleges, universities, corporate, and cultural associations. A chance for budding talents to perform in front of industry stalwarts, celebrity musicians, journalists, and media personalities at the grand finale.

A unique opportunity for associated brands to align with a noble cause and uplift deserving students through exposure and opportunities provided by Alive India Music Foundation.

Preliminary and headline happened between August 12th to August 13th, culminating in the grand finale that happened on August 15th, 2023.

The winner took away over 3 lakhs in prizes, including recording contracts, performance sponsorships, and media exposure.

Every artist craves for a platform to perform and the collaboration with Josh and Alive India proved to be very much fruitful as Josh Music Artists took the stage by storm. The Josh Music Artist community got a magnanimous stage to perform at the event. And they thanked Josh and Alive India for a opportunity that could be live changing for them, Quote "Its every artists dream to perform on live stage in front of thousands of people, we are in gratitude to Josh and Alive India for helping us fulfill our dreams and giving us an opportunity to rise and shine"

Josh Music Artist who set the stage on fire and exhibited their brilliant talent are:

1. Adarsh Iyengar

2. AKSH

3. Gnanesh Yadav

4. Prasoon

5. Bhavana MS

Josh as a part of the collaboration had run a special hashtag where Top creators shared shoutout videos on their Josh accounts. Lucky creators even got to witness the magic in person as they received free concert tickets.

Josh Creators have shared some amazing glimpses of the live concert, click on the links below for a sneak peak through the extravagant musical event!

