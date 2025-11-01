Josh Brolin revealed his tough start in Hollywood, stating he went through nearly 350 auditions before landing his first role in 'The Goonies'. He called the casting "accidental" and recalled being nervous on his first day of filming.

Hollywood actor Josh Brolin, known for his versatile performances in films like 'Avengers: Endgame', 'No Country for Old Men' and 'Dune: Part Two', has revealed that his journey to stardom was far from easy. The Oscar-nominated actor shared that he went through nearly 350 auditions before landing his very first movie role in the 1985 cult classic 'The Goonies', according to People.

The Gruelling Audition Process

Brolin recalled his early struggles while promoting his upcoming film 'The Running Man' alongside co-stars Glen Powell and Lee Pace. "First movie, accidental," Brolin said when Powell mentioned The Goonies. "I mean totally, 350 auditions--do you remember the days when you would audition like three times a day? Oh, yeah. You'd go to that and then you'd rush to that office and then you'd rush to another, and you'd see the same people in the hallway. 350 auditions before I got Goonies."

Brolin, the son of legendary actor James Brolin, explained that despite his father's fame, he had little exposure to Hollywood while growing up. He was raised by his mother, Jane Cameron Agee, in central California -- far from the entertainment world of Los Angeles. "I didn't grow up in L.A.; I didn't grow up around my dad. I think I went to one of his sets," he said. "So I didn't know what that whole thing was, and then I got there and I ruined the first half-day of filming because I was laughing so hard, I guess out of nerves. Every time they yelled, 'Action!' I just laughed, and [Steven] Spielberg finally came up to me and said, 'We gotta--this costs money.'"

The actor played Brandon "Brand" Walsh in The Goonies, a character who became one of the most memorable faces of the beloved 1980s adventure film. The movie also starred Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan, Jeff Cohen, Martha Plimpton, and Kerri Green, and was produced by Steven Spielberg, as reported by People.

In a previous appearance on Literally! With Rob Lowe, Brolin mentioned that he auditioned six times for The Goonies before securing the role. "You look at Sean Astin, you look at the type of movie it is. I looked like a bit of a bad boy, but sort of a jock, and I was in good shape, so they were like, that's the guy," he said. "I went back six times, just so they could make sure, and then I did it."

Path to a Remarkable Career

Despite his Hollywood lineage, Brolin's success didn't come overnight. His persistence and discipline helped him transition from a young aspiring actor to one of the industry's most respected talents. Over the years, Brolin has built a remarkable career, balancing commercial hits with critically acclaimed roles -- from portraying Thanos in Marvel's Avengers series to playing the rugged Llewelyn Moss in No Country for Old Men, as per the outlet.

The actor's upcoming film, 'The Running Man', which also stars Glen Powell and Lee Pace, is set to hit theatres on November 14. (ANI)